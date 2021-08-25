Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (45-51) vs. Louisville Bats (39-57)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 PM ET

GAME #97 / Home #44: Indianapolis Indians (45-51) vs. Louisville Bats (39-57)

PROBABLES: RHP Miguel Yajure (1-1, 3.43) vs. RHP Hunter Greene (3-6, 4.18)

LAST NIGHT: The Bats bested the Indians in the series opener last night, 3-2. After five scoreless innings, Louisville put up a three-run frame in the sixth for the win. With two outs, Narciso Crook doubled to score one, and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run single to extend the lead. The Indians put up both of their runs in the eighth inning. With the bases loaded, two runs came in to score on a fielder's choice off the bat of Christian Bethancourt and a subsequent error.

THE ONE DECIDING RUN: Of the Indians 33 one-run games this season, 20 have come at Victory Field. They currently own a 17-16 record overall in one-run contests with a 13-7 record at home. At least two games in each of the seven six-game series played at The Vic so far this season have been decided within one run, with five consecutive games coming within one score between Indy and Omaha from July 13-17 (2).

HOWARD ON THE HILL: Sam Howard made his first start since Sept. 1, 2018 (Triple-A Albuquerque at Reno) last night vs. Louisville. In his third rehab appearance since landing on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain on July 13, he tossed 1.0 scoreless inning with just one walk surrendered and two strikeouts. He appeared in 38 games with the Pirates this season prior to his injury and went 2-2 with a 5.76 ERA (19er/29.2ip) and 41 strikeouts. In his three outings with Indianapolis he has allowed one hit, two walks and has fanned five batters in 3.2 innings.

MARVELOUS CONSISTENCY: James Marvel continued his streak of consistent outings for the Indians, allowing no more than three earned runs over 5.0-or-more innings last night for the 13th time this season. He has been one of the most consistent starters by innings pitched for the Indians this season, tossing at least five innings in 14 of his 19 outings. Marvel had the same consistency in his length of starts as Pittsburgh's Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2019, with eight of his 11 starts lasting 5.0-or-more innings. He allowed two runs or less in seven of those starts.

PITCHERS WHO RAKE: James Marvel, despite taking the loss last night, doubled for just the fifth hit by an Indians pitcher this season and the first for extra bases. It was his seventh career hit in 58 plate appearances between Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona. The two-bagger was the second of his career (also: May 18, 2019 with Altoona vs. Harrisburg). Two of the five Indians hits by a pitcher this season have come off the bat of Marvel, and both of his hits have come against Louisville (also: June 25). The last double by a full-time Indianapolis pitcher also came at Victory Field vs. Louisville when Mitch Keller doubled on May 2, 2019.

WELCOME TO THE CIRCLE CITY: Hoy Park recorded his first hit in an Indians uniform last night vs. Louisville. He went 1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk in his Victory Field debut after playing his first three games with the team on the road. The performance raised his average to .311 (57-for-183) with a .464 on-base percentage, .536 slugging percentage, 1.000 OPS and 49 walks in 51 games between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Indianapolis. The infielder was optioned by Pittsburgh on Monday to make room for Michael Chavis on the active roster after being in the big leagues for most of August. He is just shy of qualifying on the Triple-A East leaderboard, but would currently rank first in average, on-base percentage and OPS, tied for second in walks and ninth in slugging.

TODAY: The Indians will look to even the six-game set with Louisville and break a three-game losing streak vs. the Bats today at 1:35 PM ET. Indy visited Louisville from June 22-27 and dropped the six-game series, four games to two. The Indians haven't finished below .500 against the Bats in the season series since 2016. RHP Miguel Yajure will take the mound for his first career start against Louisville and second outing since returning from the injured list. For Louisville, hard-throwing right-hander Hunter Greene will take the mound for his second start against Indianapolis this season. On June 23 at Louisville Slugger Field, Greene earned his first Triple-A win with 5.0 shutout innings and six strikeouts.

YOU KNOW YA-HOO: Miguel Yajure will make his second start with the Indians starting rotation after spending over two months on the injured list with right forearm soreness. On Aug. 19 at Toledo, he allowed one run via a solo home run and three total baserunners with six strikeouts in 4.0 innings. Yajure began a rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on Aug. 6 and went 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA (3er/4.0ip) and five strikeouts in two starts. The 23-year-old is rated No. 24 among Pittsburgh's top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline and has been reliable for both Pittsburgh and Indianapolis this season. In four starts with Indianapolis, he owns a 3.43 ERA (8er/21.0ip) and 23 strikeouts, with five of those earned runs coming in one outing.

SWAPPING DUGOUTS: John Nogowski, who has appeared at Victory Field once already this year as a member of the Memphis Redbirds, was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh and outrighted to Indy on Aug. 19. He was traded from St. Louis to Pittsburgh on July 3 in exchange for cash and hit .261 (29-for-111) in 33 games with the Pirates. In Triple-A this season, he owns a .194 batting average (25-for-129) in 37 games between Memphis and Indy.

