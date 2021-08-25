Joe Ryan Fans Eight, But Saints Lose Lead Late in 4-2 Loss to Mud Hens

TOLEDO, OH - In his second start with the St. Paul Saints Joe Ryan continued his dominance. He fanned eight over 5.0 innings, but the Saints couldn't hang on to a late lead and wound up losing 4-2 to the Toledo Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field. The loss drops the Saints to 53-45 and they are now 2.5 games behind the Mud Hens in the Midwest Division.

After giving up a leadoff single to Riley Greene, Ryan fanned the next three hitters he faced to finish the first inning.

In the second, Ryan retired the side in order while striking out the final two hitters.

He continued mowing down the Mud Hens in the third, striking out the side.

The Mud Hens finally got to Ryan in the fourth when Eric Haase led off with a double off the left field wall. Spencer Torkelson's infield single put runners at the corners. Kody Clemens followed with a sacrifice fly to left giving the Mud Hens a 1-0 lead. Ryan went 5.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out eight.

The Saints grabbed their first lead of the series and got on the board after not scoring in the first 14 innings. Byron Buxton led off with an infield single to short. He finished the night 2-4 with a run scored. With one out Mark Contreras drilled a two-run homer over the right field wall, his 13th of the season, making it 2-1 Saints.

The Mud Hens took the lead back in the bottom of the seventh. With Major League rehabber Luke Farrell in his second inning of relief and one out, Christin Stewart hit a pop up to the left side of the infield that third baseman Drew Maggi never saw as the ball fell in for a single. Jacoby Jones followed with a single to center putting runners at first and second. With two outs, Farrell hit Jacob Robson to load the bases. Jovani Moran came on in relief and on a 3-1 pitch Riley Greene smashed a ball that went off the glove of Maggi at third and into left that scored two runs making it 3-2 Mud Hens.

In the eighth Spencer Torkelson, the top rated Detroit Tigers prospect, hit his first Triple-A home run, a solo shot to left, giving the Mud Hens a 4-2 lead.

The same two teams meet in the third game of the six-game series on Thursday night at 5:35 p.m. central at Fifth Third Field. The Saints start RHP Randy Dobnak (0-1, 3.38) on Major League rehab and he goes up against Mud Hens RHP Jose Urena (0-0, 0.00). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

