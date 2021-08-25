Zack Godley's Dominant Start Leads Syracuse to Doubleheader Split against Rochester on Wednesday

August 25, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release









Zack Godley pitched six scoreless innings for the Syracuse Mets in game two of Wednesday's doubleheader

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Rick Nelson) Zack Godley pitched six scoreless innings for the Syracuse Mets in game two of Wednesday's doubleheader(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Rick Nelson)

Syracuse, NY - Behind a dominant outing in game two from starting pitcher Zack Godley, the Syracuse Mets split Wednesday night's doubleheader with the Rochester Red Wings, shutting out Rochester in game two, 5-0, after falling in game one, 7-1. Godley delivered six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out three.

In game one, Rochester (41-54) struck first with a pair of home runs in the top of the fourth inning. Syracuse starting pitcher Vance Worley's first three innings were perfect, but he allowed a one-out solo homer to Keibert Ruiz as the Red Wings took a 1-0 lead. After Daniel Palka grounded out, Jake Noll went deep to increase the lead to 2-0.

Rochester added two more runs in the fifth. Jecksson Flores hit a one-out single, and Ben Braymer followed with a walk. Andrew Stevenson then connected on a one-run double, scoring Flores to make it 3-0 Red Wings as Braymer went to third base. After Ruiz flied out, Daniel Palka hit an RBI single to hand Rochester a 4-0 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Blake Swihart worked a leadoff walk. Andrew Stevenson followed with a single. Ruiz then hit his second home run of the game and fourth of the series to give the Red Wings a commanding 7-0 lead.

Syracuse (38-58) finally got on the board in the bottom of the seventh. Cheslor Cuthbert hit a leadoff double. Wagner Lagrange followed with an RBI single to make it 7-1 with Rochester still in front.

In game two, the score was 0-0 in the bottom of the third when Godley singled with one out. Mason Williams followed with a two-run homer to put the Mets ahead 2-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Orlando Calixte and Martin Cervenka led off the frame with walks. Next, Cody Bohanek delivered with a one-run single to make it 3-0 Syracuse.

The Mets added some breathing room in the bottom of the sixth. Josh Reddick worked a one-out walk. and Calixte followed with a single, advancing Reddick to third. Cervenka then grounded out, but Reddick scored on the play to put Syracuse ahead 4-0. Then Bohanek came in clutch again with another RBI single to increase the lead to five, 5-0.

The Mets and Red Wings return to NBT Bank Stadium on Thursday evening. Syracuse southpaw Josh Walker will take the hill against Rochester right-hander Luis Reyes. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.