Ruiz Powers Wings to Doubleheader Split Wednesday

August 25, 2021







Keibert Ruiz homered twice in a game for the second day in a row as the Rochester Red Wings and Syracuse Mets split a doubleheader on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Game One

The Red Wings (41-54) had the first 10 hitters of the game set down in order until Ruiz blasted a solo homer to open the scoring. Two batters later, Jake Noll recorded his 100th hit of the season with a long home run over the bullpen in left field.

Andrew Stevenson and Daniel Palka recorded an RBI each in the 4th to extend the lead to 4-0. Ruiz hit a three-run homer in the 7th to make it 7-0. The Mets (38-58) scored a run in the 7th to make it 7-1.

Ben Braymer tossed 5.0 scoreless innings on one hit, one hit batter, and three walks with one strikeout to earn his third win in a row.

Game Two

Rochester recorded just two singles and fell 5-0. Rafael Bautista had a bunt single in the 3rd inning and Mike Ford beat the shift with a single in the 7th. Syracuse opened the scoring in the 3rd inning on a Mason Williams two-run homer while adding on with one run in the 4th, and two in the 6th.

