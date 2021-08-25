Greene & Kolozsvary Pilot Bats Past Tribe

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. - Top prospect Hunter Greene tossed 5.0 shutout innings, catching prospect Mark Kolozsvary singled and scored two runs in his Triple-A debut and the Louisville Bats beat the Indianapolis Indians 6-2 Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field.

Greene, making his first full start since Aug. 5, navigated 5.0 low-stress innings to pick up his fourth win of the season. The right-hander struck out three and faced just three over the minimum through his outing.

With the effort, Greene has now combined for 10.0 scoreless innings over two starts against the Tribe this season.

Kolozsvary was hit by a pitch in his first trip to the plate with Louisville and came around to score the Bats' first run of the game in the first inning on a groundout from Mike Freeman. He later singled and scored in the fifth and even cut down his first would-be basestealer as part of his impressive Triple-A debut.

The highly-touted catcher recently won a silver medal with Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Braxton Lee also doubled home a pair of runs in the four-run sixth inning that helped boost the Bats over the Indians.

Cole Tucker logged an RBI single and Taylor Davis homered for Indy's two runs.

The two teams will square off Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Victory Field. LHP Reiver Sanmartin (4-2, 2.15) will get the ball against RHP Max Kranick (2-3, 4.97).

