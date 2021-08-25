Torkelson and Greene Have Big Nights in Win

Toledo, Ohio - The Mud Hens put together a complete win in a 4-2 victory over the St. Paul Saints tonight. RHP Ricardo Pinto put together a bend but don't break start, posting a final line of 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, and 3 K. RHP Jason Foley, LHP Miguel Del Pozo, and RHP Angel De Jesus would carry the team the rest of the way, combining for three scoreless innings of work. Top prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene shined in the win with Greene collecting a pair of hits, including a RBI single that gave the Hens the lead in the seventh. Torkelson also posted a multihit game, one of which coming from his first career Triple-A home run.

RHP Ricardo Pinto got the start for Toledo, escaping early trouble after a double and a hit by pitch put two on with nobody out. Pinto would navigate the threat by inducing a pair of ground outs and a clutch pickoff move by catcher Juan Centeno. Riley Greene led off the bottom of the first with a single to left but three K's in a row by Saints starter Joe Ryan quickly ended the Hens chances of scoring.

St. Paul continued to threaten in the top of the second, putting a pair of runners on base via a leadoff single and two out walk. Pinto escaped the jam yet again, keeping the score 0-0. Joe Ryan continued to pitch well into the bottom of the second, retiring the Hens in order.

The Sounds put a trio of runners on base in the third as the leadoff man reached on an error. Despite a double play erasing the mistake, a single and walk continued the scoring threat. Continuing to work under pressure, Pinto buckled down and escaped the threat once again. Ryan continued to mow down the Mud Hens in the bottom of the third, striking out the side for the second time tonight.

Pinto worked his first 1-2-3 inning of the game in the top of the fourth in a quick frame. Eric Haase led off the bottom of the fourth with a double off the left field wall. Spencer Torkelson then legged out an infield single to advance Haase to third. A sacrifice fly by Kody Clemens scored Haase to give the Hens a 1-0 lead. An inning ending double play by St. Paul forced the offense to settle for just the one run.

Settling in, Pinto worked another quick 1-2-3 inning in the top of the fifth, inducing three consecutive groundball outs. The Mud Hens threatened in the bottom of the inning, as Ryan Kreidler walked and Jacob Robson singled. Despite the pair advancing to third and second base respectively, both would ultimately remain stranded.

The Saints scored their first runs of the game in the top of the sixth as a single came around to score on a massive home run to right. Pinto would later hit a batter before an inning ending double play ended the frame. Breaking into the St. Paul bullpen in the bottom of the sixth, the Mud Hens still struggled to gain offensive traction, falling in order.

RHP Jason Foley took over for Pinto to open the seventh, throwing a quick 1-2-3 inning. Pinch hitting for the injured Juan Centeno, Christin Stewart singled in the bottom of seventh. Brady Policelli would then pinch run for Stewart, later remaining in the game to catch. A single by JaCoby Jones and hit by pitch by Jacob Robson loaded the bases for Riley Greene. Greene continued to make hard contact, mashing a single to left that scored both Policelli and Jones.

Now leading 3-2, Foley hit his first batter faced before turning a double play. A single would end Foley's night, as LHP Miguel Del Pozo entered the game. Del Pozo would strikeout the first batter he faced, ending the inning. Spencer Torkelson led off the bottom of the eighth with a splash, launching his first home run at the Triple-A level with a screamer to left. With the lead extended to 4-2, Isaac Paredes later singled to left, before being stranded.

After a getting a quick strikeout, a single ended Del Pozo's outing with RHP Angel De Jesus entering the game in relief. De Jesus would hit the first batter he faced before getting two strikeouts to end the game.

What's Next: The Mud Hens continue their six game series with the St. Paul Saints tomorrow with game three. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

