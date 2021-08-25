Redbirds Fall Short against Columbus

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds fell just short against the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate, Cleveland Indians), 3-2, in a well-pitched and well-played game at AutoZone Park. The series is now tied at one game apiece.

Both starting pitchers held their own on a muggy night in Memphis. Kirk McCarty tossed five innings of one-run ball for Columbus (45-51), allowing just two hits while walking three and striking out six. Memphis (46-52) scored a run off of McCarty in the fifth when Brendan Donovan brought home Evan Mendoza via a sacrifice fly.

On the other side, Zack Thompson threw his longest start of the season for the Redbirds, allowing three runs on seven hits in seven innings. The lefthander from Indiana also tossed 100 pitches, another season-high. The tough inning for Thompson was the sixth - he allowed two runs on three hits, punctuated by a two-run homer from Nolan Jones, one of the top prospects in Minor League Baseball.

Memphis tried to rally late, plating a run in the eighth via an RBI single from Mendoza. However, the relief pitching for Columbus held firm, as Kyle Nelson, Kyle Dowdy and Anthony Gose combined to throw 4.0 innings of one-run relief with three hits allowed and six strikeouts. Since allowing eight runs in the first inning on Tuesday night, the pitching staff for Clippers has surrendered onlya two runs on eight hits in the next 16.0 innings.

The Memphis Redbirds are the proud Triple-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Memphis has claimed four League Championships and one Triple-A National Championship since their affiliation with St. Louis began in 1998. For the latest team news, follow the Redbirds on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Ticket information can be found at memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

Next Game

Thursday, August 26 vs. Columbus (7:10 p.m. CT)

- Redbirds Probable Starter: RHP Johan Oviedo

- Clippers Probable Starter: RHP Cody Morris

Watch: MiLB.tv

Listen: MiLB First Pitch App

