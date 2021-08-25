Honeywell Jr. Slings Six Strong Innings, Bulls Beat Knights 9-2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Bulls starting pitcher Brent Honeywell Jr. hurled six excellent frames, setting down eighteen of the nineteen batters he faced, while shortstop Taylor Walls and second baseman Esteban Quiroz both homered and catcher Brett Sullivan clubbed three hits in Durham's 9-2 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday evening at Truist Field.

Honeywell Jr. (6.0 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K) earned his third victory in a sensational outing, with the lone blemish on his resume an infield single in the second. He would go on to retire each of the final 13 batters he faced after that point. It was also Honeywell Jr.'s longest outing since tossing six shutout innings on September 14, 2017 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Charlotte starter John Parke (5.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, BB, 5 K), meanwhile, suffered the defeat.

Walls walloped a solo shot to left-center in the fourth to give Durham a 1-0 lead. That margin would increase to five courtesy of a four-run sixth highlighted by line drive RBI singles from RF Josh Lowe and DH Rene Pinto. CF Garrett Whitley then roped a run-scoring double to center before Lowe lofted a sacrifice fly to make it 7-0 in the seventh. The Knights would get two of those runs back, however Quiroz countered with his two-run blast in the eighth, capping the scoring.

Sullivan (3-4, R, 2B) led with his three knocks, while Lowe (2-4, R, 2 RBI), Pinto (2-5, R, HR, RBI) and Whitley (2-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI) added multi-hit efforts of their own. After scoring one run and recording two RBI, Lowe now leads all Triple-A East players in runs scored (62) and RBI (68) this season.

The two sides are expected so square off again on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:04pm. RHP Tobias Myers (1-1, 5.32) is anticipated to get the nod for the Bulls, while the Knights' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Durham returns home on Tuesday, September 7 for their penultimate homestand of the year, facing off against the Norfolk Tides for seven tilts. Start time for that series' opener is set for 6:35pm. Tickets for that game, as well as all remaining Bulls home games are available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.

