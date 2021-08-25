Gwinnett Stripers Award $2,500 August Grant to Mentor Me North Georgia (8.25.21)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves Foundation, have awarded their $2,500 August grant to Mentor Me North Georgia.

Mentor Me North Georgia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the diverse needs of children and youth, ages 6 to 17, in Forsyth County since 2002. Their mission is to serve school-age children and youth in need of positive role models, to help them grow into healthy and productive members of our society and community.

The Stripers selected Mentor Me North Georgia to receive the August "Youth Programs" themed grant. The $2,500 grant will be utilized by the organization to expand its Mentoring After School (MAS) program at elementary schools in North Georgia.

"Mentoring is reciprocal and a collaborative effort that provides youth with character development, drives personal growth, and develops a skill set that gives every child the opportunity to reach their full potential," said Kerry Carithers, Executive Director of Mentor Me North Georgia. "Thank you to the Gwinnett Stripers and the Atlanta Braves Foundation for their generous support. The grant will allow our organization to expand our outreach by serving more youth in our Mentoring After School (MAS) program this Fall."

Representatives from Mentor Me North Georgia received the grant from the Stripers on August 13.

For more information on Mentor Me North Georgia, including how you can make a donation, visit mentorga.org.

About the Gwinnett Stripers Grant Program: The Stripers will award four $2,500 grants to different nonprofits in 2021, with each month focusing on a different category of nonprofit organizations aligning with the Atlanta Braves Foundation's pillars of "Live, Learn, Play, and Serve." The four categories are Service-oriented programs (June), Military programs (July), Youth programs (August), and Health and Wellness programs (September). Grant applications were collected through May 14. Each grant recipient will be recognized during a Stripers home game at Coolray Field in 2021.

For more information on the Grant Program and all other Stripers community initiatives, visit GoStripers.com/community.

