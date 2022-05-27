Indians' Offense Stalled in Loss to Saints, 8-1
May 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Canaan Smith-Njigba and Ji-Hwan Bae extended their impressive on-base streaks as the Indianapolis Indians fell to the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field on Thursday night, 8-1.
Indians Record: 23-21
St. Paul Record: 18-26
WP: Mario Sanchez (3-1)
LP: Osvaldo Bido (0-3)
