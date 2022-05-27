Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (23-22) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (17-27)

Game 45 | Home Game 22 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Friday, May 27, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Daniel Castano (1-0, 6.55) vs LHP Josh Maciejewski (No record)

CASTANO: Took loss in relief with Marlins, going 2.0 IP, allowing one R on H in tenth inning 5/18 vs Washington (5-4 L)

MACIEJEWSKI: Earned second straight win in relief, 3.2 IP, 2 H, BB, 7 K (season-high) vs Reading 5/21 (10-1 W)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (May 26, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders won 6-5 in walk-off fashion against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday evening. Derek Dietrich went 4-for-5 with a home run, three doubles and the game-winning hit in the tenth.

Deivi García made his seventh start of the year for the RailRiders and exited early in the second. Jacksonville countered with Edward Cabrera who allowed two runs over four innings in his sixth start. The RailRiders grabbed the lead in the first on a run-scoring double by Derek Dietrich. Two batters later, Dietrich came home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. Jacksonville answered in the second with three runs to edge ahead 3-2. Norel Gonzalez hit a two-run home run.

After scoreless frames in the third and fourth, the Jumbo Shrimp tacked on a tally in the fifth on an RBI groundout by Devin Hairston, making it 4-2. In the bottom of the frame, Dietrich struck again. He tied the game at four with a two-run home run. In the top of the sixth, the seesaw affair continued as Lewin Díaz hit a solo home run to deep right to put Jacksonville back in front 5-4. The RailRiders once again knotted things up in the bottom of the sixth. Max McDowell scored on a wild pitch after he stole his second base of the season earlier in the inning.

Greg Weissert and Zach Greene combined to throw four scoreless innings out of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's bullpen from the seventh through tenth to keep the Jumbo Shrimp at bay. In the bottom of the tenth, Dietrich capped his night with a walk-off double to send the RailRiders home 6-5 winners.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for the first series between the two clubs in franchise history. It is not the only time this season that the RailRiders will play a brand new opponent. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will travel to St. Paul, MN to face the Saints beginning August 16. This series is part of twelve-straight home games for the RailRiders.

DEWRECK - Thursday night, Derek Dietrich broke out for a four-hit, four RBI performance to lift the RailRiders to victory in extras. It was the most hits he had in a single game since June 24, 2018 (four) while as a member of the Miami Marlins. It was the most hits and RBI he's had in one game since July 20, 2012 while with the Charlotte Stone Crabs (TB Rays) when he had four hits and five RBI. He knocked three doubles Thursday, becoming the first RailRider to complete said feat this season. He tied the game in the fifth with a two-run home run and won the game in the tenth with an RBI double. Dietrich started off his 2022 RailRiders tenure 0 for his first 12. He has since gone 7 for his last 17 since.

JOSH KOSH B'GOSH - Josh Maciejewski will make his 2022 RailRiders debut. He has been pitching exclusively out of the bullpen for the Somerset Patriots this season, making seven appearances (24.0 IP). Maciejewski made four starts last season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but pitched mostly for the Hudson Valley Renegades (18 G/13 GS). This will be the third different season that the left-hander appears in a RailRiders game (2019, 2021 and 2022).

A SINGLE STEP - The RailRiders enter Friday's action in sole possession of eighth place. Thursday was the first time since May 6 that Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has not been in either ninth or tenth place in the ten-team International League East. The RailRiders have not been in the top-five in the division since April 15, nine games into the season, when they were in fifth place. That was 42 days ago.

SHUFFLE THE DECK - The RailRiders made more roster moves on Thursday. Manny Bañuelous was signed to a MLB contract was selected by the Yankees. Rob Brantly was outrighted to SWB. Shane Greene was signed as a MiLB free agent and assigned to SWB. Josh Maciejewski was promoted from Double-A Somerset.

DON'T FREIT - David Freitas had a four-hit day on Sunday. He was the second RailRider to complete the feat this season (Oswald Peraza). It was the third time in his American Professional career he had picked up four or more hits. It was the most hits he had gathered in a single game since August 8, 2019 with the San Antonio Missions (four). He set a career high with five hits on June 6, 2012 while with the Potomac Nationals. With a single in his first at bat on Tuesday, Freitas had hits in five straight at bats.

STREAKY - Estevan Florial has hits in five-straight games with the RailRiders (played with Yankees in-between)... David Freitas and Oswald Peraza have hits in back-to-back games... Shelby Miller has not been charged with a run in six straight appearances... José Mujica has not been charged with a run in four-straight SWB appearnces (appeared for Somerset in-between)...

WHO DAT - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, affiliate of the Miami Marlins, joined the International League in the 2021 season. They were formerly the Jacksonville Suns until a rebrand in 2017. They were most recently affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers before the Marlins took over in 2009. After spending their first seven seasons in the International League, they were in the Southern League from 1970-2020.

QUICK HITS - The RailRiders were shut out for the seventh time this season on Tuesday. They were shut out eight times in the entirety of the 2021 season... The RailRiders are 7-8 in one-run games this season... SWB has three more wins (9) on the road than they do at home (7)...

ON DECK - Saturday the RailRiders host the Jumbo Shrimp for game five of the series. The first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a RailRiders camo hat giveaway, courtesy of MetLife.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (32-13) defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 7-2 on Thursday. Miguel Andújar batted cleanup and drove in a run. Aaron Judge brought home a pair. Nestor Cortes tossed eight innings of one-run baseball. Jameson Taillon faces Jeffrey Springs tonight at 7:10 PM... The Somerset Patriots (26-15) dropped their third straight to the Portland Sea Dogs 3-1 last night. Elijah Dunham hit his third home run in his last four games as the lone offense for the Patriots. Luis Medina gets the ball tonight at 6:00 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (19-22) pounded out a season-high 14 hits as they defeated the Rome Braves 8-5. Everson Pereira tallied three hits, his third three-hit game in his last five games played. Beck Way starts tonight at 7:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons' (20-22) six-game winning streak came to an end last night with an 8-4 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers last night. It was their longest winning streak of the season. Marcos Cabrera lifted his seventh home run of the year in a two-hit game. Richard Fitts goes tonight at 6:30 PM...

