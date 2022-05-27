Burleson's Blast Walks-off Cubs on Throwback Thursday
May 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds walked off the Iowa Cubs for the team's first walk-off win of the season on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.
With the placed runner at second base and none out in the bottom of the tenth inning, left fielder Alec Burleson drilled his 10th home run of the season to send Redbirds fans home happy.
Burleson totaled four RBI on the night, extending his team lead in both home runs and RBI. Third baseman Cory Spangenberg added two more in Memphis' 7-5 extra-inning victory
Designated hitter Paul DeJong continued to put together good at bats, drawing two walks and scoring twice.
Memphis starter Connor Thomas struggled throughout his outing but was able to work 5.2 innings and leaving with the game tied at five. Reliever Branded Waddell earned the win in relief, stranding the placed runner in the top of the tenth inning by retiring the Iowa batters in order.
The Memphis Redbirds (24-21) returns to AutoZone Park for game four of the six-game series against the Iowa Cubs (23-21) on Friday, May 27 for a 7:05 p.m. CDT first pitch.
For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.
