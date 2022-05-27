IronPigs and Toyota Honor Nation's Heroes with 'Salute to Veterans' Week

May 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are proud to announce Toyota has been the presenting sponsor of "Salute to Veterans" Week at Coca-Cola Park. The IronPigs, in conjunction with Toyota and the local Tri-State Toyota Dealers, have been implementing practices throughout the entire week that best represent military veterans and create awareness on our nation's active and retired military members.

"The IronPigs are thrilled to work with Toyota and our local Tri-State Toyota Dealers here in the Lehigh Valley as we honor the men and women who serve our country," said Lehigh Valley IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "It's exciting for us when we have a partner such as Toyota who is committed to honoring our country's active and retired military service members. 'Salute to Veterans' Week Presented by Toyota has been a great tribute so far here at Coca-Cola Park and we are excited to assist Toyota in their support of both the 'Hiring Our Heroes' program and Team Foster."

Hiring Our Heroes connects the military community with American businesses to create economic opportunity and a strong and diversified workforce, and the IronPigs are proud to help the Tri-State Toyota Dealers create awareness for this important program supporting all of those who have sacrificed and served in our Armed Forces.

"Toyota and the Tri-State Toyota Dealers are honored to join forces with the IronPigs once again as we proudly 'salute' the men and women who bravely serve our country," said Paul Muller, President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association. "Toyota is committed to honoring our Nation's active and retired military service members, including Toyota's ongoing support of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes program, helping Veterans and their families assimilate back into civilian life," Mr. Muller added.

For a decade, Toyota has partnered with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on its Hiring Our Heroes program to help veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses find meaningful jobs. The program is helping enable those brave men and women who have served our Nation with tools and opportunities to translate their valuable skills and experience back into civilian life - including the Personal Branding Initiative powered by ResumeEngine.org and MyCareerSpark.org.

Throughout Toyota's "Salute to Veterans" Week with the IronPigs, military-themed Toyota vehicles have been on display outside the main gates and on the concourse at Coca-Cola Park - each wrapped in Toyota | Hiring Our Heroes co-branding to help generate awareness for program. Tickets have been distributed to military men and women on behalf of Toyota throughout the entire six-game homestand, which runs through Sunday, May 29. Toyota has provided the ceremonial first pitch to a veteran every day this week.

On Thursday, May 26th, Toyota was the Presenting Sponsor of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs' 2022 "Military Appreciation Night" which featured a pre-game military softball game, an enlistment ceremony, a "Military Welcome Home" event, and color guard presentation among the many tributes to the dedication of U.S. Armed Forces members throughout the special evening at Coca-Cola Park.

On Friday, May 27th and Saturday, May 28th, Toyota will also be the Presenting Sponsor for the IronPigs' Memorial Day weekend Fireworks shows. And, for the Memorial Day weekend homestand's conclusion on Sunday, May 29th, Toyota is Presenting Sponsor of the IronPigs' Cap Raffle - whereby 50% of sales proceeds will go to Team Foster, whose mission is "No Hero Left Behind." Team Foster is an incredible resource for veterans, raising money to obtain, uniquely train and provide service dogs to injured and disabled veterans at no cost.

"As the local Toyota Dealers here in the Lehigh Valley, we are particularly thankful to the IronPigs for their dedication this week/weekend leading up to Memorial Day to provide important focus/awareness on our Nation's active and retired military members," said Kurt Koch, Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association Treasurer. "Bringing together local representatives from the branches of our Armed Forces to be a part of this month's 'salute' is an important opportunity for us to honor all of those who serve our Nation and communities," Mr. Koch added.

