Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 27 at Syracuse

Rochester Red Wings (28-17) vs. Syracuse Mets (15-28)

Friday - 6:35 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio | TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Jackson Tetreault (3-2, 3.40) vs. RHP Felix Pena (0-5, 5.31)

NEVER-SAY-DIE WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings stormed back to take game one of the Duel of the Dishes last night, beating Syracuse 9-7...third baseman Andrew Young got the scoring going for the Wings, slugging a solo-shot in the second inning...designated hitter Joey Meneses homered in the 7th and 8th innings, picking up his second multi-homer game of the year as part of his 3-for-5 night at the plate...shortstop Luis Garcia, second baseman Lucius Fox, and catcher Tres Barrera all picked up two hits in the win...starter Sterling Sharp went four innings allowing two runs on five hits, walking two and striking out three...the bullpen worked the final five innings, all of which included a base runner allowing four runs to come in...Rochester will face off against the Mets for game four of the series at 6:35 p.m. today...RHP Jackson Tetreault gets the ball for the Wings in search of their 29th win this season.

THE JOEY MENESES EXPERIENCE: Designated hitter Joey Meneses enjoyed a 3-for-5 night at the plate which included a pair of home runs and four RBI...his three-hit night moved him atop the International League in hits (55)...this two-home-run game marks his fifth career multi-homer game and his second this season, having done so most recently on 4/21 vs. Lehigh Valley...after his hot night at the plate, the righty ranks atop Wings hitters in home runs (10) and multi-hit performances (14)...the infielder is now batting .327 (55-for-168) on the year...thanks in part to Meneses' 17 games in the role, the Wings have an IL-best .290 (51-for-176) batting average from the DH spot.

WE'RE SO EXTRA: The Wings extended their extra-base hit-streak to 45 games last night thanks to five extra-base knocks in Thursday's win...Andrew Stevenson, Tres Barerra, Joey Meneses, and Andrew Young all contributed with at least one XBH each, while Joey slugged a pair of homers...Rochester is one of two teams (Louisville) in the International League to log an extra base knock in all of their games this season.

KNOCK CITY, KNOCK, KNOCK CITY WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings logged their second highest hit-total of the season in last night's win with 15 knocks, including eight of nine starters recording at least one hit...Rochester ranks fourth in the International League in total hits while on the road (207)...the Wings are also the only team with two players who rank in the top 10 for batting average in the International League (Luis Garcia, 2nd, .333, 52-for-156; Joey Meneses, 6th, .327, 55-for-168).

THE ROCHESTER RESILIENT WINGS: Last night's come from behind win versus Syracuse marks the 17th time Rochester has won the game after trailing at some point...the Wings are now batting .299 (187-for-625) when trailing, the best average in the International League...Joey Meneses (.418 28-for-67) and Luis Garcia (.414 24-for-58) are the lone International League batters who are hitting above .400 when trailing (min. 25 PA).

TWO-OUT WARRIORS: The Wings have the highest batting average (.258, 129-for-500) with two outs among International League teams...last night, the Wings tallied three hits with two down in the win...the Wings rank third among IL teams in the 'two-out RBI' category (86) and have the 4th highest OBP (.342) with two outs.

ACTION JACKSON: RHP Jackson Tetreault will get his ninth start of the year today...his 3.40 ERA (16ER/42.1 IP) is the best amongst Wings starting pitchers...Tetreault has had a stellar May posting a 0.92 ERA (2ER/19.2 IP)...the team has won all four of his May outings with the righty posting a 3-0 record...Tetreault's 9.00 K/9 leads all starters and his 42.1 innings pitched is the most on the team...the righty will face Syracuse for the second time this season...in his first start against the Mets he went five innings giving up four runs on six hits...Syracuse managed to hit two homers off him, the only time he has given up multiple home runs in a Red Wings uniform.

