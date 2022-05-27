Wings Return to Frontier Field on Memorial Day

International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings begin a six-game homestand on Memorial Day. Below are the promotional highlights for the series against the Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays).

MONDAY, MAY 30 VS. BUFFALO BISONS (BLUE JAYS) - 4:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 2:30

ALL TICKETS $5: All 100 and 200-level tickets are just $5 presented by Five Star Bank!

TYLER'S AMAZING BALANCING ACT: As seen on America's Got Talent, Ripley's Believe it or Not, The Go Big Show, ESPN and Halftime Shows across the country presented by the Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine.

TEAM PHOTO GIVEAWAY: The first 5,000 fans will receive a Red Wings Team Photo courtesy of All-American Home Care.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1 VS. BUFFALO BISONS (BLUE JAYS) - 7:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 6:00

80's NIGHT: We celebrate the 80's with a t-shirt giveaway to the first 500 fans courtesy of the Rochester Nissan Dealers.

THURSDAY, JUNE 2 VS. BUFFALO BISONS (BLUE JAYS) - 7:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 6:00

ANDRUW JONES AUTOGRAPH APPEARANCE: Meet Atlanta Braves great Andruw Jones presented by Legacy Financial Planning. He'll be signing autographs from 6-6:40 and again from 7:15-8:00. Autographs will be $5 -- paid at the ballpark the night of the game. One autograph per person.

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Enjoy $2 Bud and Bud Lights and live music from Genesee Saw from 6-7 pm at the 10th Inning Bar.

PLATES NIGHT: The Red Wings will be playing as the Rochester Plates, as they do every Thursday home game.

COLLEGE NIGHT: Every Thursday, college students, faculty and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free diamond dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID.

FRIDAY, JUNE 3 VS. BUFFALO BISONS (BLUE JAYS) - 7:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30

WOMEN IN SPORTS NIGHT: Featuring an appearance from Maybelle Blair, who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League presented by Dunkin' and Nolan's Rentals. The first 500 fans will receive a baseball card of an AAGPBL player. There will also be a pre-game, on-field softball clinic led by members of the Mercy Softball Team. If your youth team is interested in participating, contact Mike Ewing at mewing@redwingsbaseball.com.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show presented by your Local Toyota Dealers.

FOOD DRIVE: Uniting Through Hope will be hosting a food drive at the ballpark to benefit the families of the victims of the shooting in Buffalo. They will be collecting non-perishable food donations at the ballpark outside the gates.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4 VS. BUFFALO BISONS (BLUE JAYS) - 7:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

DJ JOHNNY MAMBO: The local DJ will be bringing the beats throughout the night.

FOOD DRIVE: Uniting Through Hope will be hosting a food drive at the ballpark to benefit the families of the victims of the shooting in Buffalo. They will be collecting non-perishable food donations at the ballpark outside the gates.

SUNDAY, JUNE 5 VS. BUFFALO BISONS (BLUE JAYS) - 1:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 12:00

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Every Sunday kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans.

CATHOLIC SCHOOLS DAY: The Wings will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Catholic Schools of Rochester.

