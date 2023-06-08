Homestand Preview 6/6-6/11

It is the sixth homestand of WooSox '23, where there's even more to do and see. This week, the Worcester Red Sox play host to the Rochester Red Wings, Triple-A affiliate to the Washington Nationals. In addition to watching the future stars of the Boston Red Sox at Ballpark Digest's "Best Ballpark in Triple-A Baseball," check out this week's promotions and highlights.

Tuesday, June 6

6:45 pm First Pitch

It is ALS Awareness Day and Taco Tequila Tuesday, presented by Tequila Herradura! Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a neurological condition that impairs muscle movement. Gehrig played for the New York Yankees for his entire career (1923-1939), establishing the MLB record for consecutive games played (2,130), ending when he took himself out of the lineup on May 2, 1939.

Tuesday, we will shine the spotlight on our community heroes desperately seeking to make progress against this cruel disease: The local fundraising and awareness spearheaded by the Mary Beth Benison Foundation and the brilliant research underway right now at Clark University.

It's also Taco and Tequila Tuesday, presented by Tequila Herradura, when fans can enjoy three tacos-beef, chicken, or bean, and a classic or strawberry margarita, all for $12. Don't forget to grab a strawberry or classic margarita as you take your seats for the 6:45pm game.

Wednesday, June 7

12:15 pm First Pitch

We welcome special guest Rich Gale, first responders, and busloads of students to Polar Park. Former Red Sox Pitcher Gale pitched in 13 games for the Red Sox in 1984. Alongside Gale, we celebrate First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, and count down the days until summer vacation by hosting school children from the Worcester area for another School Field Trip, presented by Fontaine Bros.

Thursday, June 8

6:45 pm First Pitch

Our WooSox transform into Los Wepas de Worcester, presented by La Mega Radio, as we celebrate Cuba and welcome Red Sox pitcher and three-time all star Luis Tiant for Throwback Thursday. Tiant, a native of Marianao, Cuba, wore Boston's uniform from 1971-1978, hurling 1,075 strikeouts, while winning the ERA title in 1972, and finishing top-six in Cy Young voting in three different seasons. Tiant will be available in the Sherwood's Diner for photos, autographs and handshakes.

Friday, June 9

6:45 pm First Pitch

UniBank Fireworks are back!! Stay after Friday's game and dance along to Classic Rock, guaranteed to get you grooving in your seat. Also, be sure to join us in celebration of Hellenic Heritage-Friday is Greek Heritage Night at Polar Park!

Saturday, June 10

4:05 pm First Pitch

Saturday is jam packed. First, Polar Park will host over 1,000 people for a 5k dash by Girls on the Run, a non-profit which designs programming that strengthens third through eighth grade girls' social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills to successfully navigate life experiences. Next up, Worcester Boys and Girls clubs will be joined by Woosox players for a youth clinic as part of MLB's "Play Ball" Weekend with the Boston Red Sox. Also, come get your photo on the field from 1:45pm-2:45pm or have a Sunset Catch on the Field presented by Dunkin'. Finally, a Scout Sleepover will be held post-game Saturday with the Heart of New England Council.

Sunday, June 11

1:05 pm First Pitch

Concluding the homestand is Fallon Health Sunday Funday! WooSox players will sport throwback jerseys and hats to reflect Worcester Ruby Legs Day. We remember the baseball team that once called Worcester home from 1880-1882. Besides the new old fits, don't miss Kids Run the Bases, presented by HP Hood.

The WooSox players will return to Polar Park on June 20 to host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

