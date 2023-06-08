SWB Game Notes - June 8

Norfolk Tides (40-17) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (27-30)







Norfolk Tides (40-17) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (27-30)

Game 58 | Home Game 28 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Thursday, June 8, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP DL Hall (0-1, 4.89) vs RHP Mitch Spence (4-2, 4.26)

ON TOP THE ORG- Andres Chaparro has played in the most contests as a prospect in the farm system with 52 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre under his belt. Elijah Dunham has the next most with 49, while Jasson Dominguez has 48. Chaparro leads with runs batted in as well with 36 knocked home. Estevan Florial is tied with Aaron Palensky for the most home runs in the Yankees minor leagues with 12 apiece. On the pitching side Matt Bowman and James Norwood have each made 20 appearances this summer. Mitch Spence leads the way in innings pitched with 57.0 frames. Greg Weissert has five saves, the most of any reliever in the farm.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE LEADERS - Among qualified players in the International League, Tanner Tully has the seventh lowest ERA with a 3.93 in eleven starts. Mitch Spence has tossed the fifth most innings as a starter with 57.0 thrown in eleven outings. Despite making one start in the Majors, Randy Vasquez's 55 strikeouts rank him tied for eighth.

VERSUS LEFTIES - The RailRiders have faced quite a number of lefty starters in the past few weeks. As a team, the group bats .268 against southpaws. Oswald Peraza has been hitting the best in this situation with a .340 average, seven home runs, and ten runs batted in. Estevan Florial bats .284 versus lefties with five homers and 13 RBIs.

JUNE BLUES- SWB is 0-4 in the month of June after finishing May with a 17-9 winning record. Four straight losses is the longest negative streak of the season, but the team looks to turn it around at PNC Field.

HOMER HEAVEN- The team is now second in homers hit in all of Triple-A baseball to Las Vegas who have both hit 99 this summer. Norfolk has 85 as a team. SWB is also second in long balls in all of Minor League Baseball and fifth in all of baseball. Tampa Bay leads the way with 108 in 65 games. The New York Yankees have totaled 96. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twelve.

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had six different first basemen this season. Billy McKinney leads the way with 23 starts, while Andres Chaparro has made 17 starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran has made just two professional starts in the corner infield position. Carlos Narvaez, in just his third Triple-A contest, got his initial start at first. He's now played there three times.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has four birthdays in June. Oswald Peraza turns 23 on June 15 while the following day Will Warren turns 24. On the 18th of the month, Jamie Westbrook turns 28 and finally Michael Feliz turns 30 on June 28.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7), Randy Vasquez (#12) and Sean Boyle (#28) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

