Allan Winans Throws 9.0-Inning Complete Game in Stripers' 2-1 Win
June 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Allan Winans tossed the first complete game of his career on Thursday night, limiting the Charlotte Knights (28-32) to one run on four hits in a remarkably efficient 92-pitch outing as the Gwinnett Stripers (27-33) won 2-1 at Coolray Field. The Stripers have now taken the first three games of the six-game set against Charlotte.
Decisive Plays: Sebastian Rivero put Charlotte ahead with a solo home run (1) in the top of the third inning, Winans' only mistake of the game. The Stripers took a 2-1 lead in the fourth, as Joe Dunand homered (7), Yolmer Sanchez walked, and Hoy Park brought him home with a two-out triple. That would conclude the scoring, as Winans posted six scoreless frames to finish off a 9.0-inning complete game.
Key Contributors: Winans (9.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HR, 2 BB, 3 SO) allowed just one hit after the fifth inning. Dunand (2-for-3, homer, RBI) and Park (2-for-3, triple, RBI) had each of the Stripers' multi-hit games and drove in both runs. Rivero (1-for-3, homer, RBI) picked up his first home run of the season and drove in the Knights' lone run.
Noteworthy: Winans lowered his International League-leading ERA to 2.66 with the first 9.0-inning complete game by a Stripers pitcher since Kyle Wright on September 19, 2021 vs. Nashville (9.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO in 7-0 win). Dunand's hot stretch has featured an extra-base hit in each of his past five games, with four home runs and a double. Both Vaughn Grissom and Forrest Wall saw their seven-game hit streaks come to an end, though Wall extended his on-base streak to eight with two walks and his 35th stolen base.
Next Game (Friday, June 9th): Gwinnett vs. Charlotte, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry99.3.com and Bally Live. LHP Dylan Dodd (1-4,7.80 ERA) for the Stripers against LHP John Parke (1-1, 4.70 ERA) for the Knights. The theme of the night at Coolray Field is Shutout Cancer as the Stripers recognize the survivors, remember the fights of loved ones, and raise awareness to combat cancers of all types. It's also Fireworks Friday for the sixth time in 2023.
