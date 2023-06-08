Homestand Highlights: June 13-18

The Red Wings take on the Scranton W/B RailRiders (Yankees) for the first time at home this season!

TUESDAY, JUNE 13 VS. SCRANTON W/B (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM)

2-FOR-1 TICKETS: All 100 & 200-Level tickets are buy-one-get-one-free courtesy of M&T Bank

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before the first pitch presented By Diamond Pro Baseball

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 VS. SCRANTON W/B (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM)

COCOS LOCOS DE ROCHESTER: The Rochester Red Wings will transform into the Cocos Locos De Rochester as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión Program presented by the Upstate Honda Dealers

WINGS TEE WEDNESDAY: The first 500 fans will receive a Cocos Locos de Rochester-themed t-shirt presented by the Upstate Honda Dealers

TONY OLIVA APPEARANCE: Tony Pedro Oliva is a Cuban former professional baseball player and coach who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022. He played his entire career in Major League Baseball as a right fielder and designated hitter for the Minnesota Twins from 1962 to 1976. Autographs will take place from 5:30 pm - 6:20 pm and 6:55 pm - 7:30 pm presented by Wealth Enhancement Group.

CORONA HARD SELTZER THEME NIGHT: Fans will have an opportunity to have their seat upgraded courtesy of Corona Hard Seltzer

THURSDAY, JUNE 15 VS. SCRANTON W/B (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

INNOVATIVE FIELD INAUGURAL SEASON MAGNET GIVEAWAY: The first 2,500 fans will receive an Innovative Field Inaugural Season Magnet courtesy of Innovative Solutions

COLLEGE NIGHT: Every Thursday, college students, faculty, and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free diamond dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID Presented by Caktus AI

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: Every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate. The souvenir plates will also be available for purchase in the Team Store while supplies last

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 Beers (Genny and Genny Light) at the 10th Inning Bar with Live Music from The Rhinochasers presented by the Genesee Brewing Company

AETNA SENIOR EXPO: Visit the senior-focused information tables in the Red Wings Hall of Fame

FRIDAY, JUNE 16 VS. SCRANTON W/B (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM)

MILO THE BAT DOG CELEBRATION: Come celebrate the life of Milo with us and share your Milo Memories on social media using #MiloMemories

MILO THE BAT DOG POSTER GIVEAWAY: The first 5,000 fans will receive a poster to celebrate the life of Milo the Bat Dog courtesy of Flower City Group

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Enjoy fireworks after the game courtesy of Flower City Group

FAN GIVEAWAY: Stay cool with these fans given to the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Airquip

SATURDAY, JUNE 17 VS. SCRANTON W/B (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM)

RETRO HAT GIVEAWAY: The first 2,000 fans will receive a hat with the Red Wings logo from the late 80's-90's courtesy of Segar & Sciortino

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Enjoy fireworks after the game courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union

SUNDAY, JUNE 18 VS. SCRANTON W/B (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM)

FATHER'S DAY CELEBRATION: Celebrate Father's Day in style with an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet on the suite level! Lunch includes burgers, hot dogs, chicken fingers with honey mustard, mozzarella sticks, a veggie tray, pasta salad, macaroni salad, popcorn, chips, soda, and water. A cash bar will also be available. For this special Father's Day experience call 454-1001 and ask for group sales.

BASEBALL GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a baseball courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

POST-GAME CATCH WITH DAD: Play catch with your dad after the game on the field courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Run the bases post-game with your favorite mascots, Spikes, and Mittsy presented by Wegmans

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB GAME: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2023, every Sunday home game will be a Knot Hole Kids Club game presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

ROBIN L. FLANIGAN BOOK SIGNING: The author of "100 Things To Do In Rochester Before You Die" will be here to sign books! Discover-and rediscover-Rochester with the book "100 Things To Do In Rochester Before You Die." Author Robin L. Flanigan takes you on a whirlwind tour-from the obvious to the obscure-of this amazing city, with insider tips and suggested itineraries by subject and season

