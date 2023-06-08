Wings Fall to Worcester, 5-4

The Rochester Red Wings fell to the Worcester Red Sox, 5-4, Thursday night despite two solo home runs and a quality start from RHP Wily Peralta. LF Travis Blankenhorn and DH Franmil Reyes launched a home run in the outing. Though CF Derek Hill saw his International League-leading 19-game hitting streak end, he worked a walk to extend his on-base streak to 21 games.

Worcester struck first Thursday night, tacking a run on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Though they loaded the bases, the WooSox only run came from 3B Ryan Fitzgerald's sacrifice fly that brought in RF Nick Sogard. Rochester took until the top of the fourth inning to get on the board, but tied the game when LF Travis Blankenhorn smashed a solo home run that went 107.1 MPH off his bat. The shot extended Blankenhorn's team-leading on-base streak to 24 games.

The Wings added on another run when SS Richie Martin and CF Derek Hill executed a double steal. Martin scored to give Rochester a 2-1 lead off of a throwing error by the WooSox. 3B Carter Kieboom then continued his dominance of Worcester, plating Hill on his first triple since 6/10/19. The WooSox tagged RHP Wily Peralta with a second run in the bottom of the fifth inning, cutting the deficit to 3-2 courtesy of a solo home run from CF Bradley Zimmer.

The Wings responded in the top of the top of the seventh inning, adding another run to extend their lead to 4-2. DH Franmil Reyes smashed a solo home run with one out in the frame, his first long ball since joining Rochester and first since 5/17 with Omaha. Worcester retook the lead in the bottom half of the inning, hanging three runs on RHP Hobie Harris. 2B Niko Goodrum tied the game with a two-RBI single, and 1B Bobby Dalbec gave the WooSox the advantage with another single that drove in one runner.

RHP Wily Peralta started the game for the Wings and worked six innings, earning a quality start. The veteran allowed two runs on five hits while walking two batters and striking out four. RHP Hobie Harris (1-2, 9.45) came in first to relieve Peralta and worked 0.2 innings. LHP Jose Ferrer covered the final 1.1 innings, allowing one hit while striking out two batters.

DH Franmil Reyes is Thursday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game after the righty went 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks in the loss. Reyes also scored a run and has reached base safely in each of the last eight games (since 5/27).

The Red Wings will look to rebound from the loss on Friday night against Worcester. RHP Paolo Espino is scheduled to start for Rochester against LHP Shane Drohan. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.

