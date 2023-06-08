6.8.23 Game Information: Omaha Storm Chasers (25-32) vs. Indianapolis Indians (28-30)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #59 / ROAD #29: Omaha Storm Chasers (25-32) vs. Indianapolis Indians (28-30)

PROBABLES: LHP Drew Parrish (2-2, 5.32) vs. RHP Osvaldo Bido (3-3, 4.06)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT YESTERDAY: The Omaha Storm Chasers prevailed in a high-scoring, back-and-forth contest with two runs in the ninth inning to defeat the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field, 9-7. With Indianapolis leading 7-4, free passes proved costly in both the sixth and ninth innings. Two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases in the sixth, with all runners coming around to score via a sacrifice fly and two-run double by Tyler Gentry. The Storm Chasers then took the lead in the ninth, a frame which featured four total walks. The Indians got on the board first on a pair of RBI extra-base hits by two of Minor League Baseball's top catching prospects in the first inning. Endy Rodríguez opened the scoring with an RBI double to score Nick Gonzales following a leadoff walk. With two outs, Henry Davis then came to the plate and shot a triple into the left-center field alley to plate Rodríguez. Omaha countered quickly with a four-spot in the second, a frame which also featured four hits and four stolen bases off Indians starter Quinn Priester. The top of Indianapolis' order came through again in the third to tie the game at 4-4. After Gonzales' second straight leadoff walk, Cal Mitchell sent a towering fly ball onto the right-field lawn for his seventh home run of the season. Two innings later, the left fielder drove in the go-ahead run to spark a three-run fifth. James McArthur and Evan Sisk shut down the Indians offense following the fifth inning.

CAL HAS THE CLUTCH GENE: Cal Mitchell drove in three runs on Wednesday afternoon, featuring a third-inning two-run homer - his seventh of the season - and an RBI double. He now has driven in 34 runs this season, which leads Indy's offense. The 24-year-old also leads the club in average (.267), hits (51) and runs (37).

THREE BAGGERS: Henry Davis became the 15th Indians hitter to hit a triple this season, adding the teams' 21st triple of the season. Indy's 21 triples rank first in the International League and is the tied for the fourth-most in all of professional baseball. The Indians led the IL in triples last season with 44, also finishing with the sixth-most in professional baseball.

MIGGY IS ON A TEAR: Miguel Andújar had his seventh multi-hit game in his last nine games on Wednesday afternoon. He extended his hitting streak to 12 games since being outrighted by Pittsburgh on May 22, which is tied for the longest hitting streak by an Indians hitter this season with Josh Palacios (4/23-5/7). Last week, he tallied four-hit nights twice, tying his career high for the first time since May 6, 2021 with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre at Syracuse. During his 12 games since returning to Indy, he is hitting .462 (24-for-52) with 13 runs scored, five doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI. In 35 total games with Indy, he is hitting .350 (49-for-140) with 24 runs, 13 doubles, a triple, six homers and 29 RBI.

ENDY KEEPS HITTING: Switch-hitting catcher Endy Rodríguez has hit safely in all seven games he's played since the Indians have returned home on May 29. He is 13-for-31 with nine runs scored, a double, triple, four RBI and four walks. He began the homestand with his first career four-hit game in Triple-A and first since tallying a career-high five on Aug. 3, 2022, with High-A Greensboro at Bowling Green. He is hitting .293 (24-for-82) with two doubles, three triples, three home runs, 11 RBI and .852 OPS in 19 games at Victory Field this season.

MLODZINSKI DELIVERS: Right-handed reliever Carmen Mlodzinski has held opponents scoreless in his last six appearances (7.2 ip). Since April 28, he has only allowed runs in one of his last 10 games. During that span, he is 2-1 with a 1.98 ERA (3er/13.2ip) with 16 strikeouts. The 24-year-old is currently rated Pittsburgh's No. 22 rated prospect by Baseball America.

HERE COMES HENRY: Henry Davis notched his first career Triple-A hit via RBI triple on Wednesday afternoon. Pittsburgh's first-overall selection in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, he was promoted from Double-A Altoona to Indianapolis on Tuesday. The 23-year-old appeared in 41 games with Altoona to begin the season and currently ranks among Eastern League leaders in on-base percentage (2nd, .433), OPS (2nd, .980), slugging percentage (4th, .547), home runs (T-5th, 10), total bases (T-7th, 81) and walks (9th, 32). While reaching base safely in 28 of 30 games from April 15-May 28, he logged a .324 batting average (34-for-105) and led all Double-A batters with a .470 on-base percentage and 1.108 OPS. He will become the fourth first-overall pick to play for the Indians in franchise history, following Tim Belcher (1983, #1) in 1995, Bryan Bullington (2002, #1) in 2005, 2007-08, and Gerrit Cole (2011, #1) in 2012-14 and 2016.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Storm Chasers will continue their six-game set tonight at 7:05 PM ET. The Indians will look to get back in the winning column after dropping the first two of the series to the Storm Chasers, they are now 0-5 against Omaha this season. This week is the second half of a 12-game homestand for Indy, they took five of six vs. Toledo last week. Tonight, right-hander Osvaldo Bido (3-3, 4.06) will take the mound against Omaha's left-hander Drew Parrish (2-2, 5.32). Parrish made his first appearance against Indy on April 1, he tossed 3.0 no-hit innings in relief.

BIDO ON THE BUMP: Right-hander Osvaldo Bido will take the hill for the Indians tonight in his 12th appearance (10th start) of the season. He is coming off his fourth win of the season in a 7.0-inning outing vs. Toledo, which was his longest outing since doing so on Aug. 26, 2021 vs. Richmond with Double-A Altoona. His longest career outing was 7.1 innings on Aug. 5, 2019 in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Charlotte with Single-A Bradenton. Bido ranks among International League qualifiers in average against (2nd, .222), WHIP (3rd, 1.24), ERA (5th, 4.06) and strikeouts (10th, 53).

THIS DATE IN 2000: The third inning at Ottawa was an offensive outpour for the Indians as they already led the Lynx, 2-1. Starting pitcher Everett Stull highlighted the inning with a grand slam and was one of two Indy players who drove in four runs (also: Kevin Barker). Outfielders Damon Hollins and Chris Jones each finished the game with four hits. Stull limited Ottawa to four runs in 6.0 innings.

