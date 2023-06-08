Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 8 at Worcester

Rochester Red Wings (28-29) vs. Worcester Red Sox (27-32)

Thursday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Wily Peralta (1-4, 5.83) vs. LHP Rio Gomez (0-0, 2.08)

HOT WWINGS: The Rochester Red Wings took the second game of the Worcester series, outlasting the WooSox, 12-10, Wednesday afternoon...the Wings rode C LUIS TORRENS' career day to victory, as the Venezuela native went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and six RBI...CF DEREK HILL (19-game hitting streak) and LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN (23-game on-base streak) both extended their respective streaks in the win, and four batters turned in multi-hit performances...LHP ANTHONY BANDA worked three innings in a spot start for Rochester, and RHP TYLER DANISH secured a four-out save (4)...RHP WILY PERALTA takes the mound for the Wings in game three, against Bill Wanless' WoosSox.

LIVE, LAUGH, LUIS: C LUIS TORRENS enjoyed a 3-for-5 day at the plate, logging two homers and six RBI in the win...the two-homer game was just the second of his career, (6/25/21 w/ SEA)...he also collected a double and has hit five extra-base hits since joining the Wings (5/19)...Torrens and OF CODY WILSON (5/11) are the only two players to record six RBI for the Red Wings since they became the Nationals' affiliate in 2021...

Torrens is hitting .325 (13-for-40) through 11 games with Rochester and is slugging .600.

He is just the second Red Wings catcher since 2005 to record six RBI in a game, the first being Tomás Telis (8/22/19) against BUF.

WORLD'S LONGEST (ACTIVE) HITTING STREAK: CF DEREK HILL extended his hitting streak to 19 games (.397, 31-for-78 since 5/14), the longest active streak in professional baseball...the 2014 first-rounder went 3-for-5 at the plate Wednesday with a double and an RBI...over the course of his hitting streak, Hill leads the league in hits (31) and ranks second in batting average (.397) in the IL...

Hill's 19-game hitting streak is now the longest streak by a Red Wing since Danny Valencia recorded a 20-game hitting streak in 2010 (4/25-5/16).

Rochester's longest hitting streak was recorded by Jack Lelivelt, who hit safely in 42 straight games in 1912 which held as the longest streak in the International League until Charlotte's Brandon Watson recorded hits in 43 games before going hitless against the Red Wings on 6/18/2007.

THE LONGEST TIME: 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his on-base streak to 23 games (since 5/4-G1) after registering a walk in the win...his on-base mark is tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League, and is the longest by a Red Wing since OF Andrew Stevenson reached safely in 23 straight games from 8/12-9/7/22...should Blankenhorn reach safely in today's contest, the lefty would have the longest on-base streak since Josh Palacios reached base in 31-straight last year (6/19-7/30)...

The lefty has hit .275 (25-for-91) with three home runs, seven doubles, 10 walks, and 18 RBI during his streak, reaching base at a .375 clip.

LIKE JORDAN '96, '97 WOAH: Rochester tallied 12 runs in yesterday's win, marking the second consecutive game the Wings have posted double-digit run totals, and the seventh time this season...the last time the Wings scored 10+ runs in back-to-back games was 4/26-28/22 against Syracuse (PPD on 4/27)...should the Wings post double-digit runs tonight, it would mark the first time they have done so in three-straight games since 1996...that Wings team had run tallies of 10, 11, and 12, respectively, from 8/27-29 against Syracuse (8/27) and Ottawa (8/28-29)...

Since the Wings became affiliated with the Washington Nationals in 2021, they are 26-1 when scoring 10 or more runs

BOOM BOX SOX: After 3B CARTER KIEBOOM went 2-for-5 with an RBI in the win, the righty improved his batting average to a mark of .362 (25-for-69) vs. Worcester through 16 games, spanning across the 2021 (12 games) and 2023 (4 games) seasons...Kieboom has logged 10 extra-base hits and 18 RBI while drawing seven walks and striking out seven times during those matchups.

HUMP DAYYYY: After yesterday's win, the Wings are now 8-1 on Wednesdays this season, with Rochester batters hitting .274 (88-for-321) on those days, the sixth-best average in the International League...

Wings pitchers hold the second-best ERA in the IL on Wednesdays, posting a 3.00 (27 ER/81.0 IP) mark.

