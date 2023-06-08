Mud Hens Fall Short in Extras

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens fell short in extras, losing 5-4 against the Buffalo Bisons.

Zach Logue started the game on the mound for the Mud Hens. Logue entered the game with a 5.18 ERA and a 1-4 record on the season. The Bisons we able to runners on first and second in the inning. With two outs, Davis Schneider roped a single to score Otto Lopez to go up 1-0.

Paxton Shultz made a start on the mound for the Buffalo Bisons. Shultz entered the game with a 3.30 ERA and 3-3 record on the season. Justyn-Henry Malloy got the hitting going for the Mud Hens with a one-out single, but Shultz was able to end the first inning, keeping the Hens off the board

In the top of the second inning, Trevor Schwecke lined a single to right field, but a double play slowed down the inning for the Bisons and Logue got out of the inning unscathed.

Shultz retired the bottom of the second inning in order, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

In the top of the third inning, the Bisons struck again on the scoreboard after Otto Lopez walked and stole second, then a fly ball put him at third with two outs. Spencer Howitz sliced another RBI single to score Lopez for the second time in the game to go up 2-0.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Bisons put a runner on first but Logue got a six-four-three double play to escape any trouble and got out of the inning without allowing a run.

Donny Sands led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a single but was unable to score as Shultz worked his fourth straight scoreless inning.

Tanner Morris roped a double down the right-field line to start the bottom of the top of the fourth inning. The next batter Rafael Lantigua worked a walk, then Otto Lopez singled to load the bases with no outs. Ernie Clement then doubled to left field to score two more runs for the Bisons, making it a 4-0 game. Later in the inning,Davis Schnider worked a walk to load the bases for the second time in the inning. Logue was able to get out of the inning with just two runs scored.

In the bottom fifth inning, Micheal Paperski led off with a single, then a wild pitch allowed him to get to second with no outs. Corey Joyce then walked to put runners on first and second. John Valente then walked to load the bases with no outs. Brendon Davis hit into a six-four-three double play that scored the first Mud Hens run of the game, making it a 4-1 Bisons lead.

Seth Ellege came into pitch in the top of the sixth inning for the Hens. Ellege retired the side in order, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

Hagen Danner pitched the bottom of the sixth inning for Buffalo. Danner took down the Mud Hens half of the inning in order to end the sixth with a 4-1 lead for the Bisons.

The Bisons were held off the board in the top of the seventh inning. In the home half of the inning, the Mud Hens were able to load the bases with no outs. John Valente hit an infield single to score a run to cut the lead to 4-2. The next batter, Brendon Davis worked a bases-loaded walk to cut the lead down to one. Jimmy Burnette entered the game from the bullpen after the walk, but after getting a strikeout, Justyn-Henry Malloy walked to tie the game up at four a piece.

Aneurys Zabala entered the tied ball game from the bullpen to pitch the eighth inning for the Mud Hens. After allowing two batters to reach base by walks, Zabala ended the inning striking out all three outs in the inning.

Ryan Johnston came into pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Bisons, retiring the side in order to take the tied ball game in the ninth.

Zabala continued to pitch into the ninth inning for the Mud Hens. Zabala was dominant in the ninth inning, striking out the side in order to take the game to the bottom of the ninth inning all tied up.

In the bottom of the ninth Ryan Johnston took the Mud Hens down in order to take the game into extra innings.

Sam Clay pitched the tenth inning for the Mud Hens. After striking out the first batter he faced, Clay walked the next batter to put runners on first and second with one out. Luis De Los Santos singled to right field to score the runner from second and make 5-4 Bison lead. Trevor Schwecke worked a walk to load the base up for the Bisons. Clay was able to get back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

Matt Peacock was chosen out of the bullpen to pitch the bottom of the tenth for the Bisons. Peacock was able to record all three outs without giving up a run. Getting the save and securing the 5-4 victory for the Bisons.

Notables:

*Micheal Paperski: 2-4, 2R

*Donny Sands: 1-5

*Justyn-Henry Malloy: 1-4, RBI, BB

*Aneuyes Zabala: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

