Hernandez Goes Deep, WooSox Fall 12-10 to Rochester

June 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, M.A. - In a game that featured 22 runs, 22 hits and six errors, the Rochester Red Wings (28-29) outlasted the Worcester Red Sox (27-32) 12-10 on Wednesday afternoon at Polar Park.

The WooSox started the runfest with a four spot in the bottom of the first, plating runs on a passed ball, an RBI double by Ryan Fitzgerald and a run-scoring groundout from Ronaldo Hernandez. Fitzgerald notched his team-leading 16th double and his seventh RBI in the month of June.

From there, Rochester would score eight straight runs, plating two in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth. Luis Torrens cracked a two-run shot in the second, followed by a third inning that included runs scored on an error, sac-fly groundout and a single from Carter Kieboom. Leading 6-4 in the fourth, Rochester added to its lead thanks to a Derek Hill RBI single and groundout by Jake Alu.

With a man on in the second, Hernandez blasted a two-run shot, his third in the last three games to cut the deficit to 8-6. After a Daniel Palka double-a ball that was originally called a home run on the field, but overturned after an umpires meeting-Yu Chang delivered an RBI single to make it 8-7 Rochester.

The runs kept coming: Rochester grabbed one in the fifth on a Luis Torrens double, Worcester scored two in the sixth on a Narciso Crook single and Nick Sogard fielder's choice before a Red Wings' three-spot in the seventh on a three-run shot by Torrens.

A run was scored in eight of the nine innings, including a sac-fly by Niko Goodrum in the top of the ninth, but Rochester held on to hand Worcester its second straight loss.

For the second straight day, Adam Duvall and Yu Chang appeared on rehab assignments for Worcester. Duvall went 1-for-4 with a walk and played all nine innings in centerfield, while Chang went 2-for-3 with an RBI and played five innings at shortstop.

The WooSox continue the homestand on Thursday night at 6:45 p.m. against the Rochester Red Wings, affiliate of the Washington Nationals. On the mound, Rio Gomez (0-0, 2.08) faces Wily Peralta (1-4, 5.83). Television coverage is live on NESN+, while radio coverage is live at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.