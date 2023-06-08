Hernandez Goes Deep, WooSox Fall 12-10 to Rochester
June 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, M.A. - In a game that featured 22 runs, 22 hits and six errors, the Rochester Red Wings (28-29) outlasted the Worcester Red Sox (27-32) 12-10 on Wednesday afternoon at Polar Park.
The WooSox started the runfest with a four spot in the bottom of the first, plating runs on a passed ball, an RBI double by Ryan Fitzgerald and a run-scoring groundout from Ronaldo Hernandez. Fitzgerald notched his team-leading 16th double and his seventh RBI in the month of June.
From there, Rochester would score eight straight runs, plating two in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth. Luis Torrens cracked a two-run shot in the second, followed by a third inning that included runs scored on an error, sac-fly groundout and a single from Carter Kieboom. Leading 6-4 in the fourth, Rochester added to its lead thanks to a Derek Hill RBI single and groundout by Jake Alu.
With a man on in the second, Hernandez blasted a two-run shot, his third in the last three games to cut the deficit to 8-6. After a Daniel Palka double-a ball that was originally called a home run on the field, but overturned after an umpires meeting-Yu Chang delivered an RBI single to make it 8-7 Rochester.
The runs kept coming: Rochester grabbed one in the fifth on a Luis Torrens double, Worcester scored two in the sixth on a Narciso Crook single and Nick Sogard fielder's choice before a Red Wings' three-spot in the seventh on a three-run shot by Torrens.
A run was scored in eight of the nine innings, including a sac-fly by Niko Goodrum in the top of the ninth, but Rochester held on to hand Worcester its second straight loss.
For the second straight day, Adam Duvall and Yu Chang appeared on rehab assignments for Worcester. Duvall went 1-for-4 with a walk and played all nine innings in centerfield, while Chang went 2-for-3 with an RBI and played five innings at shortstop.
The WooSox continue the homestand on Thursday night at 6:45 p.m. against the Rochester Red Wings, affiliate of the Washington Nationals. On the mound, Rio Gomez (0-0, 2.08) faces Wily Peralta (1-4, 5.83). Television coverage is live on NESN+, while radio coverage is live at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 8, 2023
- Iowa Snaps Losing Streak, Splits Twin Bill - Iowa Cubs
- Goodrum, Crook Homer in 11-6 Series-Opening Loss to Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Hernandez Goes Deep, WooSox Fall 12-10 to Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Homestand Preview 6/6-6/11 - Worcester Red Sox
- Saints Come Back From Four Down, Win On Walk-Off In Eighth, 7-6 In Game Two Of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- 10-Run 5th Powers Omaha to 3rd Straight Win Over Indianapolis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Memphis Dominates Durham with Season High 15 Runs - Memphis Redbirds
- Redbirds Top Bulls 15-5 - Durham Bulls
- Norfolk Ties Game in Eighth, Takes Lead in Ninth to Creep Closer to Playoff Berth - Norfolk Tides
- Goodrum Delivers Seventh-Inning Single to Beat Rochester, 5-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Survive for Extra Inning Win in Toledo - Buffalo Bisons
- Big Fifth Inning Earns Omaha Third Straight Win Over Indy - Indianapolis Indians
- Wings Fall to Worcester, 5-4 - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Lose 5-3 to Tides - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mud Hens Fall Short in Extras - Toledo Mud Hens
- Mendick and Stewart Homer, Lucchesi Shines as Syracuse Grabs Series Opener Over Lehigh Valley, 5-2 - Syracuse Mets
- Allan Winans Throws 9.0-Inning Complete Game in Stripers' 2-1 Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Stifled by Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
- Jumbo Shrimp Defeat Sounds 4-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- IronPigs' Bats Silenced in Series Opener Against Mets - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Four-Game Win Streak Snapped in 13-3 Loss to I-Cubs in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Fall to Stripers 2-1 on Thursday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Homestand Highlights: June 13-18 - Rochester Red Wings
- 6.8.23 Game Information: Omaha Storm Chasers (25-32) vs. Indianapolis Indians (28-30) - Indianapolis Indians
- June 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Overpower Columbus 13-8 on Thursday Afternoon - Louisville Bats
- SWB Game Notes - June 8 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 15 Lacrosse Night to Feature Dhane Smith Ceremonial First Pitch, Fan Photos with the NLL Cup - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 8 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds Return to First Horizon Park for Longest Homestand of Season - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.