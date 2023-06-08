Bats Overpower Columbus 13-8 on Thursday Afternoon

COLUMBUS, OH - Six multi-hit games and a pair of three run homers boost the Louisville Bats (33-26) 13-8 over the Columbus Clippers (30-29) on Thursday afternoon.

For the third time this week, the Bats got on the board first. Jacob Hurtubise got the game going with a leadoff single before taking second base on a wild pitch. With one out in the inning, Christian Encarnacion-Strand drove a single into left to score Hurtubise and give Louisville a 1-0 lead in the first.

Columbus answered in a big way in the home half of the inning, scoring five runs, highlighted by a three-run home run, to take a 5-1 lead.

It took another two innings before the Bats got on the board again, scoring two runs on a Jason Vosler single to get back within two, down 5-3.

Louisville and Columbus traded a run in the sixth before the Bats broke the game open in the final three innings, scoring a run in the seventh, five runs in the eighth and three runs in the ninth to overpower the Clippers 13-8.

Andy Yerzy and Jhonny Pereda blasted a three-run home run each with Yerzy's coming in the eighth and Pereda's coming in the ninth. For Yerzy, the long fly is just his second career Triple-A hit, both being home runs.

The Bats need to win just one of the final three games in Columbus to secure the series victory.

Louisville and Columbus will play game four tomorrow night, June 9th with first pitch set for 7:05 pm E.T. at Huntington Park. Righty Kevin Herget (0-1, 7.36) will take the mound for the Bats while the Clippers have not yet announced their starter.

