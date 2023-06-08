June 15 Lacrosse Night to Feature Dhane Smith Ceremonial First Pitch, Fan Photos with the NLL Cup

Thanks to our great partners, our Lacrosse Night with Bandits on Thursday, June 15 (7:05 p.m.) has been upgraded to Lacrosse Night with THE WORLD CHAMPION Buffalo Bandits, presented by ADPRO Sports!

Following the Bisons championship rally at the arena earlier that night, keep the celebration going at Sahlen Field as Banditland becomes Banditballpark! You'll want to be in your seats by 6:30 p.m. for special pregame ceremonies, including aCeremonial First Pitch from NLL Finals MVP, the GREAT DHANE Smith... There will also be special guest appearances from members of the Bandits NLL Champion Team, the Bandits official mascot, Rax, and the Bandettes! Bisons fans will have a chance to get their photos taken with the NLL Cup from 7-8 p.m. in the main concourse.

During the game, the Bisons will also wear specially-designed Lacrosse Jerseys and will hold Game-Worn & Autographed Jersey Raffle with a portion of the net proceeds to benefit the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation. Lacrosse Night is also a Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Southern Tier Brewing. Enjoy great tasting Southern Tier craft beers and select wines for only $6 all game long!

