Grizzlies Win 5-1 to Conclude 9 Game Road Trip

Independence, Missouri - Ryan Wagner scored 2 goals and Griffen Molino had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Jack Jenkins deflected a Taylor Richart shot for his 6th goal of the season 6:37 into the contest. Griffen Molino made it 2-0 after getting a pass from Josh Dickinson 4:49 into the second. Ryan Wagner scored on a breakaway with 2:21 left in the second.

Kansas City got on the board as Tad Kozun scored on a deflection 3:12 into the third. It stayed a 3-1 game until Wagner scored his 2nd goal with 2.4 seconds left. Taylor Richart had 2 assists on the night. Both Richart and Connor Yau were a +3 on the night. Yau is a +25 on the season.

Brad Barone got the start in net and saved 25 of 26 to pick the win. Utah outshot Kansas City 29 to 26 as they swept the 2 game weekend series, outscoring the Mavericks 9 to 2.

Utah went 6-3 on the 9 game, 6 state, 3 week road trip. They return home to Maverik Center to begin a 5 game homestand on Monday at 1 pm vs Rapid City. That game is available on ECHL.TV. You can also get tickets at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center Box Office or by calling (801) 988-8000. After the game on Monday join Head Coach Tim Branham at Level Crossing Brewing Company for an in-house postgame show at around 4:30 pm. The address is 2496 South West Temple in South Salt Lake City.

3 stars

1. Griffen Molino (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

2. Tad Kozun (K.C) - 1 goal.

3. Taylor Richart (Utah) - 2 assists. +3.

