Steelheads Close Weekend with 4-1 Loss to Walleye

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Idaho Steelheads (28-17-7) fell behind and couldn't make up the difference in a 4-1 loss to the Toledo Walleye (29-14-5) on Sunday evening from Huntington Center.

For the second-straight night, the Walleye jumped out to an early 1-0 lead thanks to a net front scramble leading to a push-in by forward Abbott Girduckis at 7:47 of the first period. However, the Steelheads answered back late in the opening frame at 18:34 when forward Spencer Naas ripped a shot from the left corner off the back of the netminder for the angled goal and a 1-1 scoreline heading into the second frame.

The Walleye were awarded three power plays in the second period and cashed in on their first attempt. At 6:03, Walleye defenseman Nolan Gluchowski floated a shot from the left point that snuck under the cross bar to leap back ahead, 2-1. The home side added a second tally thanks to forward T.J. Hensick on a breakaway at 16:31 to spread the lead to 3-1.

While the Steelheads pressed on, the Walleye pushed through one more goal at 15:31 of the third period on another net front play, this time on the man-advantage, scored by forward Marcus Vela to rest the scoreline at 4-1.

Walleye goaltender Billy Christopoulos (17-3-3) denied 31 of 32 shots in the win, while Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (22-8-5) halted 25 of 29 shots in the loss.

