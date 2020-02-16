Mavs Defeated by Utah Saturday Night, 4-1

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Utah Grizzlies 4-1 Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Tad Kozun netted a goal for the Mavericks and Nick Schneider stopped 25 of 28 shots by the Grizzlies. The Mavericks return to action Sunday afternoon against the Tulsa Oilers at BOK Center at 4:05 p.m.

First Period

-Utah goal: Jack Jenkins (4) at 6:37. Assisted by Taylor Richart and Brandon Saigeon.

-Shots: KC 7, UTA 15

Second Period

-Utah goal: Griffen Molino (20) at 4:49. Assisted by Josh Dickinson and Taylor Richart.

-Utah goal: Ryan Wagner (4) at 17:39. Assisted by Peter Tischke.

-Shots: KC 9, UTA 10

Third Period

-Kansas City goal: Tad Kozun (11) at 3:12. Assisted by Loren Ulett and Kevin McKernan.

-Utah goal: Ryan Wagner (5) at 19:57. Assisted by Josh Dickinson and Griffen Molino.

-Shots: KC 10, UTA 4

Notes & Streaks

-Loren Ulett had points in consecutive games, an assist Friday night at home and an assist Saturday.

-The Mavericks went zero-for-three on the power play and four-for-four on the penalty kill.

The Mavericks face-off against the Tulsa Oilers Sunday afternoon at BOK Center. Faceoff is at 4:05 p.m.

