Game Preview: Stingrays at IceMen, February 16, 2020
February 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays
Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Arena Home Game #20
Referee: Eric Krasnichuk (#18) Linesmen: Cole Ruwe (#42) & Trent Williams (#48)
Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & ECHL.TV
Tickets available at arena box office, or online
About Today's Game: Today's ECHL South Division match-up features the Jacksonville Icemen and the South Carolina Stingrays. The Icemen had their win streak snapped last night in a 5-0 loss to Adirondack. The streak of five straight wins tied a club record. Despite the loss, the Icemen have collected points in six of their last seven games and will have an opportunity to bounce back this afternoon. The task will be a difficult one as the Icemen face the first place South Carolina Stingrays who are coming off a 4-3 overtime victory over Greenville in North Charleston last night. The Stingrays invade Downtown Jacksonville with an eye-opening 21-2-3-1 road record and riding a three-game win streak.
Series History: Today marks the sixth of eight meetings between the two teams this season. South Carolina leads the season series 4-1-0. Jacksonville's lone win came a week ago today with an impressive 6-3 victory over the Stingrays in North Charleston. The Stingrays hold a slim lead in the All-Time series 13-12-0-0.
About the Icemen: It has been a productive few weeks for Icemen forward Chase Lang. Lang was named the ECHL Player of the Week on Tuesday and pieced together an eight-game point streak that came to an end last night. Lang totaled 12 points (6g, 6a) during this stretch and leads the Icemen with 37 points....Veteran forward Wacey Rabbit leads the Icemen in scoring against South Carolina with five points (1g, 4a)....In last night's loss to Adirondack, the Icemen failed to score the first goal of the game for the first time in five games. Jacksonville is 15-6-1-1 when scoring first and is 3-17-0-1 when they do not strike first.
About the Stingrays: Forward Andrew Cherniwchan is currently riding a four-game goal scoring streak. Cherniwchan leads South Carolina in goals (24) and points (45). In addition, Cherniwchan along with teammate Cole Ully shared the team lead in scoring against the Icemen with six points each.... The Stingrays continue to possess the league's top ranked penalty kill at a stingy 89.7-percent.
Upcoming Home Games & Promotions
Wednesday, February 19, vs. Worcester, 7:00 p.m. - Fans can enjoy $2 select beer and wine all night long!
The 2019-20 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.
