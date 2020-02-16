Mavs Skid Continues in Sunday Matinee against Tulsa with 5-2 Loss

February 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





TULSA, Ok. - The Kansas City Mavericks lost their third consecutive game Sunday afternoon, losing 5-2 to the Tulsa Oilers. David Dziurzynski netted his second shorthanded goal of the season and Nick Schneider made 31 saves. The Mavericks road trip continues this Wednesday against the Idaho Steelheads in Boise, Idaho.

First Period

-Tulsa goal: J.J. Piccinich assisted by Cory Ward and Charlie Sampair at 7:52.

-Kansas City goal: Tad Kozun (12) assisted by Darian Dziurzynski at 9:45.

-Tulsa goal: Robby Jackson assisted by Jared Thomas at 11:07.

-Shots: TUL 13, KC 8

Second Period

-Shots: TUL 16, KC 7

Third Period

-Kansas City goal: David Dziurzynski (11, SH) at 3:52.

-Tulsa goal: Robby Jackson assisted by Cam Knight at 9:28

-Tulsa goal: Miles Liberati assisted by Jack Nevins at 10:03.

-Tulsa goal: Adam Pleskach assisted by Cam Knight and Jared Thomas at 18:52.

-Shots: TUL 36, KC 19

Notes & Streaks

-This was the Mavericks third straight loss.

-David Dziurzynski scored his second shorthanded goal of the season.

-Kansas City finished the night zero-for-two on the power play and three-for-four on the penalty kill.

-Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider stopped 31 of 36 shots by the Oilers.

The Mavericks now head on to Boise, Idaho to face the Idaho Steelheads at CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday night at 8:05 p.m.

