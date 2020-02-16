Mavs Skid Continues in Sunday Matinee against Tulsa with 5-2 Loss
February 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
TULSA, Ok. - The Kansas City Mavericks lost their third consecutive game Sunday afternoon, losing 5-2 to the Tulsa Oilers. David Dziurzynski netted his second shorthanded goal of the season and Nick Schneider made 31 saves. The Mavericks road trip continues this Wednesday against the Idaho Steelheads in Boise, Idaho.
First Period
-Tulsa goal: J.J. Piccinich assisted by Cory Ward and Charlie Sampair at 7:52.
-Kansas City goal: Tad Kozun (12) assisted by Darian Dziurzynski at 9:45.
-Tulsa goal: Robby Jackson assisted by Jared Thomas at 11:07.
-Shots: TUL 13, KC 8
Second Period
-Shots: TUL 16, KC 7
Third Period
-Kansas City goal: David Dziurzynski (11, SH) at 3:52.
-Tulsa goal: Robby Jackson assisted by Cam Knight at 9:28
-Tulsa goal: Miles Liberati assisted by Jack Nevins at 10:03.
-Tulsa goal: Adam Pleskach assisted by Cam Knight and Jared Thomas at 18:52.
-Shots: TUL 36, KC 19
Notes & Streaks
-This was the Mavericks third straight loss.
-David Dziurzynski scored his second shorthanded goal of the season.
-Kansas City finished the night zero-for-two on the power play and three-for-four on the penalty kill.
-Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider stopped 31 of 36 shots by the Oilers.
The Mavericks now head on to Boise, Idaho to face the Idaho Steelheads at CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday night at 8:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 16, 2020
- IceMen Close Weekend with 3-1 Loss to Stingrays - Jacksonville IceMen
- Olson Guides Solar Bears Past Gladiators in 5-2 Victory - Orlando Solar Bears
- Steelheads Close Weekend with 4-1 Loss to Walleye - Idaho Steelheads
- Mavs Skid Continues in Sunday Matinee against Tulsa with 5-2 Loss - Kansas City Mavericks
- Ustimenko's 33-Save Shutout Extends Royals to Six-Game Win Streak, 3-0 - Reading Royals
- Railers Begin Road Trip with 3-0 Loss in Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Cyclones Win Wild Matinee - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Rays Complete Perfect Week with 3-1 Win over IceMen - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fuel Can't Catch Cyclones in One Goal Loss - Indy Fuel
- Glads Leave South Florida Broken-Hearted - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - February 16 - ECHL
- Jay Dickman Dealt to Wichita - Indy Fuel
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Gladiators - Orlando Solar Bears
- D Drake, D Knodel and F Swavely Loaned to Royals - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Stingrays at IceMen, February 16, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Preview: Royals Host Railers Sunday - Reading Royals
- Romanko's Pair Gives Rush the Series against ECHL's #1 Team - Rapid City Rush
- Brodzinski, Cammarata Lift Solar Bears to Comeback Win over Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Oilers Clinch Season Series with Second-Straight Win over Wichita - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Fall 3-2 in Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Win 5-1 to Conclude 9 Game Road Trip - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavs Defeated by Utah Saturday Night, 4-1 - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavs Skid Continues in Sunday Matinee against Tulsa with 5-2 Loss
- Mavs Defeated by Utah Saturday Night, 4-1
- Mavericks and Grizzlies Delayed Faceoff Scheduled for 8:00pm
- Start of Saturday's Game Between Mavericks and Utah Delayed
- Mavs Drop Front End of Weekend Set against Utah, 5-1