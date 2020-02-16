Fuel Can't Catch Cyclones in One Goal Loss

CINCINNATI, OHIO. - The Indy Fuel (26-22-2-1) ran out of time against the Cincinnati Cyclones (31-14-7-1) failing to catch up to their one goal lead eventually falling 6-5 at the Heritage Bank Center Sunday afternoon.

Indy got on the board first when Ryan Van Stralen gloved the puck mid air and swiped it over to Joe Sullivan who was waiting at the corner of the crease to punch it into the back of the net at 7:54 in the first.

The Fuel widened their lead on a power play chance when Cliff Watson ripped a shot just inside the blue line that fit right underneath the crossbar to give the Fuel a 2-0 seven minutes later.

Cincinnati got their first point of the game when Tobie Bisson sniped a shot from the high slot that sailed over goaltender Charles Williams glove to bring the score to 2-1 at the end of the first period.

The Cyclones exploded in the second, scoring three goals in a little over five minutes at the start of the period. Philippe Hudon had a backhanded pass to Mason Mitchell who fired the puck between the two circles at 1:43 in the second. Brady Vail wrapped the puck around the net to find Nate Mitton who lifted the rock into the net at 3:14. Pascal Aquin nudged a pass from Ben Johnson at 5:13 to give the Cyclones their largest lead of the night at 4-2.

Bobby MacIntyre cut the Cyclones lead by one when he roofed a shot from the far left circle at 9:46 to make it 4-3.

But Vail notched his second point of the night t 19:50 to make it 5-3 at the end of the second.

Spencer Watson scored his 27th of the season by tipping in a shot from Liam Coughlin at 10:10. Then Jesse Schultz scored his 22nd of the season at 13:50.

Finally Josh McArdle was able to force the puck into the net at 15:40 to bring it to a one goal game once again but the Fuel could not tie the Cyclones in the final minutes of the game.

Jamie Phillips stopped 33 on 38 shots for the Cyclones while Charles Williams stopped 16 of 22.

