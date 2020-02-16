Jay Dickman Dealt to Wichita

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Sunday that they have traded forward Jay Dickman to the Wichita Thunder in exchange for future considerations.

Dickman, 26, signed with the Fuel in early September, appearing in eight games and tallying two goals and one assist. The 6-foot-6, 229-pound forward signed with the Florida Everblades after finishing his collegiate career at Bemidji State University. Skating in three games for the Everblades, Dickman earned one assist and a minus-2 rating.

Prior to his first professional contract, Dickman played four seasons at Bemidji State University. Playing in 132 NCAA contests, earning 30 goals and 25 assists, helping the team to the 2016-17 WCHA Regular Season Championship.

