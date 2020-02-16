D Drake, D Knodel and F Swavely Loaned to Royals

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Sunday F Steven Swavely, D Eric Knodel and D David Drake have been returned on loan from Lehigh Valley to Reading.

Swavely scored his first AHL goal of the season Feb. 9 vs. Hershey. While with the Phantoms in 2019-20, the 6-foot-1, 190-lb, right-handed shot has posted one goal and three points in 14 games. He's in his fourth full season with the Flyers organization and has potted 60 career goals (53 ECHL, 7 AHL) since captaining the University of Maine in 2015-16. This ECHL campaign, he's posted eight goals and 26 points in 29 games with Reading.

Knodel has scored six goals and 32 points to go along with a team-best plus-25 rating in 33 games. The sixth-year professional signed an AHL contract with Lehigh Valley this offseason. With the Phantoms in 2019-20, he has scored three assists in eight games (+3 rating). In 312 ECHL games, Knodel has pounded in 56 goals and 206 points. The 29-year-old won ECHL Defenseman of the Year in 2018-19, scoring 17 goals and 53 points.

Drake's appearance Saturday for Lehigh Valley was his first AHL game of the season (shootout loss vs. Hartford, Feb. 15). The 6-foot-6, 194-lb., left-handed shot has two points in nine career AHL games. On Nov. 2, Drake tallied his second career Royals goal, the game-winning strike vs. Norfolk. This campaign, he's added six points (1g) in 41 games. The University of Connecticut graduate was selected by Philadelphia in the 7th round, 192nd overall, at the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

