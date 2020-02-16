Glads Leave South Florida Broken-Hearted

Atlanta Gladiators vs. the Orlando Solar Bears

ORLANDO, FL - The Atlanta Gladiators fall behind late to the Solar Bears in a 2-5 loss.

The 1st period began with Solar Bears striking first thanks to F Trevor Olson. But it wouldn't take long for the Glads to respond with a strike by F Avery Peterson. It would stay deadlocked until the period ended.

The Glads defense stepped up big time in the 2nd period, being outshot 9 to 14, they held Orlando scoreless in the second frame. Meanwhile defenseman Joel Messner tallied his 7th goal of the season. Giving the Glads a 2-1 lead heading into the final period.

The 3rd period proved to be a different story, while the Glads outshot the Solar Bears 16 to 13, they couldn't find the back of the net. The Solar Bears made short work of the power play and went up by 2 quickly. Another goal and an empty-netter put this game in the books.

The Glads after this loss, are 8 points behind the next closest team in the playoff race. They return to home ice on February 18th on Taco Tuesday.

