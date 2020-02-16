Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Gladiators

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Atlanta Gladiators

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr, TuneIn and Lightning Power Play

PROMOTIONS:

Fairwinds Solar Bears Sunday - the first 100 Fairwinds members who present their Fairwinds debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office will receive a free pair of tickets to the game. Fairwinds members can also take advantage of a buy-one-get-one ticket offer. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more information.

TODAY: The Orlando Solar Bears (23-21-5-1) face the Atlanta Gladiators (21-27-1-1) in the sixth of 11 meetings this season. The Solar Bears are coming off back-to-back wins against the Norfolk Admirals on Friday and Saturday, and lead the regular season series with Atlanta with a 3-0-2-0 record. Atlanta has dropped back-to-back games at Florida this weekend by scores of 5-3 and 5-2.

WINDSOR TO START: After making 11 saves in a relief appearance to secure the win for Orlando on Saturday, Clint Windsor will get his first start of the week this afternoon. The rookie goaltender ranks third among all ECHL netminders with a .927 save percentage and leads Orlando with 11 victories. Windsor is also 3-0-0 in three games against the Gladiators with a .937 save percentage.

BRODZINSKI SHOWCASING STRONG FORM: Following his first two-goal performance with Orlando last night, Michael Brodzinski enters today's game primed for another strong performance. The defenseman leads Orlando in scoring against Atlanta this season with 10 points (1g-9a) in five games, which includes a franchise-record six points in a single game on Dec. 21.

STRONG PERIOD WILL GREATLY IMPROVE CHANCES: The Solar Bears will look to establish an early lead in the game against the Gladiators, as Atlanta is 1-17-0-0 this season when trailing after the game's opening 20 minutes.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Eric Neiley leads the Gladiators in scoring against the Solar Bears with six points (3g-3a) in five games. Chris Nell is expected to start this afternoon for Atlanta; he owns a 1-1-0 record against Orlando with a 6.23 goals-against average and a save percentage of .837.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears begin a three-game road trip on Wednesday, Feb. 19 when they visit the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena at 7:30 p.m. Orlando returns home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday, Feb. 23 for Faith and Family Night, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson. This game will also serve as a Fairwinds Solar Bears Sunday.

