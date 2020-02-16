ECHL Transactions - February 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 16, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Seth Swenson, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Philippe Hudon, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve

Add Scott Dornbrock, D activated from reserve [2/15]

Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from reserve [2/15]

Delete Freddy Gerard, F placed on reserve [2/15]

Indy:

Add Josh McArdle, D assigned by Rockford

Add Liam Coughlin, F assigned by Rockford

Add Christian Horn, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Charles Williams, G activated from reserve

Delete Michael Doherty, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)

Delete Jay Dickman, F traded to Wichita

Kansas City:

Add Kevin St. Pierre, G added as EBUG

Delete Mario Vrab, G placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Angus Redmond, G activated from reserve

Add Marcus Power, F activated from reserve

Delete Colt Conrad, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Riley Woods, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Delete Zach Fucale, G recalled by Syracuse [2/15]

Reading:

Add Eric Knodel, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add David Drake, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Steven Swavely, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Trevor Gooch, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve

Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve

