ECHL Transactions - February 16
February 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 16, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Seth Swenson, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Philippe Hudon, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve
Add Scott Dornbrock, D activated from reserve [2/15]
Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from reserve [2/15]
Delete Freddy Gerard, F placed on reserve [2/15]
Indy:
Add Josh McArdle, D assigned by Rockford
Add Liam Coughlin, F assigned by Rockford
Add Christian Horn, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Charles Williams, G activated from reserve
Delete Michael Doherty, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)
Delete Jay Dickman, F traded to Wichita
Kansas City:
Add Kevin St. Pierre, G added as EBUG
Delete Mario Vrab, G placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Angus Redmond, G activated from reserve
Add Marcus Power, F activated from reserve
Delete Colt Conrad, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Riley Woods, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Orlando:
Delete Zach Fucale, G recalled by Syracuse [2/15]
Reading:
Add Eric Knodel, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add David Drake, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Steven Swavely, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Trevor Gooch, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve
Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve
