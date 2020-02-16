Rays Complete Perfect Week with 3-1 Win over IceMen

February 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Goals from Andrew Cherniwchan, Matthew Weis and Cole Ully were enough to get the South Carolina Stingrays (38-10-3-1) their fourth win in five days on Sunday in a 3-1 defeat of the Jacksonville Icemen (18-24-5-1) at the Veterans Memorial Arena.

Rays' goaltender Parker Milner made the start for the second straight day and earned the first star of the game with 16 saves to pick up his fourth straight win and 18th victory overall during the 2019-20 season. Weis (1g, 1a), Ully (1g, 1a) and Dan DeSalvo (2a) each registered two points for SC.

South Carolina leads all ECHL teams in the standings with 38 wins, 80 points and a points percentage of 0.769.

Cherniwchan put the Stingrays in front with a shorthanded goal at 6:06 of the opening period to make it 1-0. The captain's 25th goal of the year came unassisted and gave him tallies in five straight games.

Both Weis and Ully netted their 10th tallies of the season in the middle period to stretch the advantage for the Stingrays to three goals. Weis' strike came on the power play at 3:36 of the second on a tic-tac-toe setup from Ully and Dan DeSalvo.

Ully then made it 3-0 with a wrist shot from the slot at 7:14 with assists from Weis and DeSalvo.

South Carolina was able to keep the three-goal edge all the way until the final minute of the game, but the Icemen broke up Milner's shutout bid with just 22 seconds remaining on a goal by Chase Lang.

The Stingrays outshot Jacksonville 24-17 in the contest and had the only man-advantage goal in the game. SC finished 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Icemen were 0-for-4. Jacksonville goaltender Adam Carlson stopped 21 shots in a losing effort for the Icemen.

NEXT GAME

South Carolina is back in action on Tuesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum when they take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m.

- Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.