Jackson Scores Two in 5-2 Win over Mavericks
February 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa, OK - The Oilers won their third-straight game by defeating Kansas City 5-2 at the BOK Center on Sunday.
J.J. Piccinich opened up the scoring, netting his 10th of the season and his first since Jan. 3, 7:52 into the period. Cory Ward swung the puck for Piccinich to slam home, and Charlie Sampair picked up the secondary assist, extending his point streak to four games. Tad Kozun answered less than two minutes later at the 9:45 mark of the opening period. Kozun was able to walk into the circle after puck rolled to the former Stingray from the scorer's box, finishing the play with a lethal top shelf release. Robby Jackson returned fire with a goal of his own, making the Mavericks pay off a costly turnover. Jackson walked in alone between the circles, sending Nick Schneider sprawling in the crease before calmly depositing the puck in the bottom of the cage 11:07 into the first period.
Neither team could find the back of the net in the second period and Nick Schneider made an impressive 16 saves during the middle twenty.
Kansas City fought back in the closing frame, scoring 3:52 in to tie the game at 2-2. David Dziurzynski forced a turnover before heading in on a breakaway all alone and roofing his short-handed chance to silence the crowd. Jackson answered with a breakaway goal of his own, his second of the game. Cam Knight found Jackson through the neutral zone, and the rookie forward sniped Schneider, scoring on the Oilers first shot of the final period, which came at the 9:28 mark. Miles Liberati ripped a Jack Nevins' feed from the point at the 10:03 mark, giving Tulsa goals on back-to-back shots and a 4-2 lead. Captain Adam Pleskach closed out the scoring on the night, shoveling home a goal from the low slot on the power play with 1:09 remaining.
The Oilers will face the Allen Americans in three separate games next week. The Oilers travel to the Allen Event Center on Tuesday and Friday, with both games starting at 7:05 p.m. Tulsa will then host the Americans at the BOK Center on Sunday Family Fun Day matinee starting at 4:05 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Robby Jackson of the Tulsa Oilers scores vs. the Kansas City Mavericks
