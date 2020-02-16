IceMen Close Weekend with 3-1 Loss to Stingrays

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The South Carolina Stingrays used a shorthanded goal and a power play goal to defeat the Jacksonville Icemen 3-1 at Veterans Memorial Arena Sunday afternoon.

The Icemen landed the first power play of the game, but it would be South Carolina that would sting first. The Icemen mishandled the puck and was quickly gathered by Andrew Cherniwchan who skated the other direction for a shorthanded breakaway. Cherniwchan deked the backhand and flipped a shot high over the shoulder of Icemen netminder Adam Carlson.

Early in the second period, South Carolina converted a power play opportunity to grab a 2-0 lead. The Stingrays finished off a perfectly executed tic-tac-toe passing play to find the back of the net. Cole Ully delivered pass from the slot to Dan DeSalvo on the backside the crease. DeSalvo immediately delivered a pass across the crease to Matthew Weiss who finished off the quick set up when he tapped the puck into the open net for the tally,

Nearly four minutes later, DeSalvo set up Cole Ully for South Carolina's third strike of the day. DeSalvo centered a pass in the slot to Cole Ully who snapped a shot top shelf into the net to extend Stingrays lead to 3-0 just before the second intermission.

In the third, the South Carolina defense limited the Icemen to just three shots in the period, in an effort to preserve a shutout for their goaltender Parker Milner.

The Icemen spoiled Milner's shutout bid when Chase Lang netted his 16th goal of the season when he picked up a loose rebound and shoved it into the net to put the score at the its final of 3-1.

The Icemen will close out their four game homestand on Wednesday against Worcester. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

