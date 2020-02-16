Cyclones Win Wild Matinee

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (31-14-7-1) collected a 6-5 win over the Indy Fuel on Sunday afternoon. Defenseman Tobie Bisson, along with forwards Mason Mitchell, Nate Mitton, Pascal Aquin, Brady Vail, and Jesse Schultz all recorded goals for Cincinnati, who earn their second win in a row.

After the Fuel skated out to a 2-0 lead on goals from forward Joe Sullivan, and defenseman Cliff Watson on the power play, Cincinnati cut their deficit in half with 2:14 to play in the frame when Bisson took a pass from Aquin, and hammered home a shot from the high slot to trim the Fuel lead to 2-1 after the first.

The Cyclones came out firing in the second and tied the game 1:43 in when forward Phil Hudon dug the puck off the right half wall and sent a pass to Mitchell in the slot, and he launched the puck into the back of the net to even the game for Cincinnati, 2-2.

The 'Clones took the lead a minute and a half later when Vail took the puck around the net and set a pass in front to Mitton who stuffed it in to put Cincinnati on top, 3-2. That lead became 4-2 1:59 later when forward Ben Johnson a cross-ice feed to Aquin, and he tapped the puck past Fuel goaltender Charles Williams to put Cincinnati up by a pair.

Indy struck on the power play once more midway through the period when forward Bobby MacIntyre found the back of the net to cut the Fuel deficit to 4-3.

Cincinnati restored their two-goal lead with nine seconds remaining when forward Cody Milan found Vail in the left circle, and he flicked a shot in by Williams to put the Cyclones on top by a 5-3 score after 40 minutes.

Midway through the third, Indy pulled back to within one when forward Spencer Watson potted his 27th goal of the season to trim the Cyclones deficit to 5-4. The momentum was short-lived, however, as 3:40 later the Cyclones went back up by two when Johnson sent a pass from the right side to Schultz, and he sniped a shot in to put Cincinnati up, 6-4.

Indy had one last push and brought the score to 6-5 at the 15:40 mark when defenseman Josh McArdle scored, however that is all the offense the Fuel were able to muster as the 'Clones held on for the 6-5 win.

Cincinnati was outshot by the Fuel, 41-22, with goaltender Jamie Phillips steering aside 36 in the win. Cincinnati continues their six-game homestand on Thursday night when they welcome in the Toledo Walleye to Heritage Bank Center. Puck drop is set for 7:35pm ET.

