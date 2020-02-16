Americans Fall 3-2 in Rapid City

Rapid City, South Dakota - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped a 3-2 decision to the Rapid City Rush on Saturday night in South Dakota.

The Americans scored both their goals in the opening period. Alex Guptill scored his 22nd of the season at the 7:40 mark to tie the game at 1-1. Alex Breton added his 9th of the year at 12:40 of the first period to give the Americans their first and only lead of the game.

Rapid City scored the only goal of the second period to even the game at 2-2, and it would remain that way until 17:31 of the final frame when Darian Romanko, scored his 5th of the season, and second of the night to put Rapid City ahead for good.

"We had our chances to tie the game in the final couple minutes but couldn't finish," said Americans forward Spencer Asuchak. "It was disappointing to only get two points on this four-game road trip. We have three games in our building next week and we need to make the most of it."

The Allen Americans scored twice on the power play going 2 for 5. Allen played without both their top-two scorers. Tyler Sheehy and Olivier Archambault both missed the game due to injuries.

Three Stars:

1. RC - D. Romanko

2. RC - G. Defiel

3. ALN - A. Guptill

