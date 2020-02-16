Oilers Clinch Season Series with Second-Straight Win over Wichita

Tulsa, OK - Tulsa allowed the first goal on Saturday, but the Oilers fought back to defeat the Thunder 4-3 to clinch the season series against the Thunder at the BOK Center.

Wichita changed the opening line from last night, finding the opening tally of the game 14:25 in. Spencer Dorowicz roofed it over Devin Williams on a power play that started as a two-man advantage for the Thunder. Tulsa answered the Thunder quickly. Jake Clifford ripped an in-stride blast from the half wall to the top shelf of the short side of Dylan Wells' cage just 1:17 later.

Tulsa found their first lead of the night 5:28 into the second period. Miles Liberati ripped a one timer past Wells, courtesy of a seam pass from Jared Thomas on a six-on-five advantage on a delayed penalty. Stefan Fournier knotted the game at 2-2, 14 seconds past the halfway mark of the game, ripping a saucer pass from Taylor Pryce. The goal was Fournier's 20th on the campaign and gave Pryce his first ECHL point. Tulsa would leave the second period with a 3-2 lead. Thomas pocketed a rebound off his own chance at the 13:26 mark to close out the scoring in the middle frame.

It was Wichita who drew first blood in the last period, striking in the back-half of the final frame to tie things at 3-3. Salvaggio, who was threatening all night, caught a pass from Dorowicz before rifling it top shelf at the 14:08 mark. Charlie Sampair answered the bell 40 seconds later, spinning a rebound through a swarm of bodies to net the game-winning goal with 5:12 remaining in the game. The goal gave Sampair goals in three-straight contests.

Tulsa closes out a four-game week with a Sunday matinee against Kansas City at 4:05 p.m at the BOK Center. As with every Sunday Family Fun Day, fans will be able to skate with the players after the game.

