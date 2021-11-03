Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Hosts Rapid City on Friday, Saturday

West Valley City, Utah - The first place Utah Grizzlies return home for a 2 game series vs Rapid City on November 5th and 6th. Utah leads the Mountain Division with a .667 winning percentage.

The Grizzlies won all 3 games on the road last weekend as they have now won 4 in a row. On October 29th the Grizz defeated Wichita 3-0 on goals from Tyler Penner, Quinn Ryan and Andrew Nielsen. Utah won 5:37 into overtime on October 30th as Charle-Edouard D'Astous delivered the game winner. The next day Matthew Boucher won 5:35 into the extra period. Utah overcame a 4-0 deficit to sweep the 3 game road trip.

Goaltender Trent Miner was named the league's Goaltender of the Week for October 25-31 after recording 3 wins for Utah, including a 27 save shutout vs Wichita on October 29. Miner was 1 of 3 players who were recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on November 1st along with forward Luka Burzan and defenseman Nate Clurman.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous won the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October as he had the best plus-minus rating of +9 in the first month of the season D'Astous has been incredible for Utah as he is tied for the league lead in both points scored (8) and goals (5). D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 20 shots on goal.

In the 3rd period last Sunday Mason Mannek scored his first professional goal 11:11 into the third period to tie the game 4-4. Mannek is the 6th Utah player this season to score his first professional goal. Mannek has 1 goal and 2 assists this season in his first full pro campaign.

Matthew Boucher has had a good start to his 2nd pro season. Boucher has a 4 game point streak as he has scored 2 goals and 5 assists in the last 4 contests, all Utah wins. Boucher leads the league with 27 shots on goal and is tied for 2nd in the league with a +7 rating.

Utah's offense has been consistent as they have 3 or more goals in all 6 games. They are tied for 2nd in the league with 3 shorthanded goals.

The Grizz are home this Friday and Saturday for a 2 game series with the Rapid City Rush. Friday is an AFCU Friday where tickets start at $8 when you pay using your America First Credit Union card at the box office or by calling (801) 988-8022. The annual Pooch on the Pond returns on Saturday night as fans can bring their dog to the game and sit in a special section with other dogs.

Last Week's Games

Friday, October 29, 2021 - Utah 3 Wichita 0. - Trent Miner 27 save shutout. Tyler Penner, Quinn Ryan and Andrew Nielsen scored goals for Utah. Utah was 6 for 6 on the penalty kill. Utah outshot Wichita 30 to 27. It's Utah's only trip to Wichita this season. Wichita will be at Maverik Center for a 4 game series on December 15, 17-19.

Saturday, October 30, 2021 - Utah 4 Allen 3 (Overtime) - Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 1 goal and 1 assist. D'Astous scored the game winner 5:37 into overtime. Utah outshot Allen 49 to 25. Trent Miner saved 22 of 25. Utah went 1 for 7 on the power play, while Allen went 1 for 3. Connor Graham, Tyler Penner and Quinn Ryan each scored for Utah.

Sunday, October 31, 2021 - Utah 5 Allen 4 (Overtime) - Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 2 goals and 1 assist. Matthew Boucher scored the game winner 5:35 into overtime. Boucher also had 2 assists. Luka Burzan had 1 goal and 1 assist and Trey Bradley had 2 assists. Utah is now 11-1-0-1 in the last 13 Sunday games. It was the 3rd game in 3 days and Utah is now 17-2-0-1 in a 3rd game in 3 days scenario over the last season plus.

All times Mountain

This Week's Games

Friday, November 5, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. - AFCU Friday.

Saturday, November 6, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm - Pooch on the Pond.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Brandon Cutler, Connor Graham, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Neil Robinson, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis.

Defenseman: Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edmond D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 4-2

Home record: 1-1.

Road record: 3-1.

Win percentage: .667. Grizz are in first place in the Mountain Division.

Streak: Won 4.

Standings Points: 8.

Last 10: 4-2.

Goals per game: 3.67 (7th) Goals for: 21

Goals against per game: 3.17 (13th) Goals Against: 19

Shots per game: 34.50 (Tied 4th)

Shots against per game: 27.50 (8th)

Power Play: 1 for 18 (5.6 %).

Penalty Kill: 22 for 28, 78.6 %

Penalty Minutes: 81

Shorthanded Goals: 3.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 0.

Players Used: 20

Record When Scoring First: 2-2.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 2 2

Opposition 2 0

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (5) - Tied for league lead.

Assists: Trey Bradley (6) - Tied for league lead.

Points: D'Astous (8) - Tied for league lead.

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+9) - Leads league. Won the AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month for October 2021.

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (18)

Games Played: Many tied with 6.

Power Play Points: Quinn Ryan/Martin/D'Astous (1).

Power Play Goals: Quinn Ryan (1)

Power Play Assists: Luke Martin/D'Astous (1)

Shots on Goal: Matthew Boucher (27) - Leads League.

Shooting Percentage: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (5 for 25). 25.0 %. - Minimum 10 shots

Game Winning Goals: Brian Bowen/Tyler Penner/D'Astous/Boucher (1).

Wins: Trent Miner (4).

Save %: Miner (.921).

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.11)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 4 8 8 2 0 21 Utah Grizzlies 70 74 63 12 219

Opposition 5 9 5 0 0 19 Opposition 48 51 58 8 165

Next 10 Games

November 5, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 6, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 12, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 5:00 pm.

November 13, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 5:00 pm.

November 14, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 1:00 pm.

November 19, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 20, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 21, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 1:10 pm.

November 27, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

November 28, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.

All times Mountain

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (2), Luka Burzan, Mason Mannek, Matthew Boucher (1).

Assist Streaks: Boucher (4) Trey Bradley (3) D'Astous (2) Connor Graham, Miles Gendron (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Boucher (4) Bradley, Graham (3) D'Astous, Mannek (2).

Many 1 Goal Games

35 of the 72 games Utah played last season were decided by 1 goal. Last season the Grizzlies played in 18 games past regulation. The last 2 games have been decided past regulation and decided by 1 goal.

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

3: Charle-Edouard D'Astous.

2: Brian Bowen, Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley.

1: Brandon Cutler, Tyler Penner, Luka Burzan

Grizzlies Goaltending Shutouts (2021-2022)

Trent Miner - 21 save shutout vs Idaho on October 24, 2021.

Trent Miner - 27 save shutout at Wichita on October 29, 2021.

Last season Utah had 3 shutouts.

