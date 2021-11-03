Update on Tickets in C.B.S

ST. JOHNS, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce that Growlers' season ticket holders can now secure tickets to the six games hosted at Conception Bay South Arena.

Unfortunately, due to the smaller venue capacity, ticket holders who have more than two season tickets will be limited to purchasing a maximum of two tickets for each of these games. This decision was made to ensure all season tickets holders an opportunity to attend these home games.

Growlers 12, 6, and 3 game package holders will not have access to tickets due to capacity restrictions. Deacon Sports & Entertainment have given direction to Mile One Centre to issue refunds to all ticket holders for the six games that were scheduled to be played in November. For any inquiries regarding your refund, contact the Mile One Centre Box Office.

Information on how season tickets holders can secure their tickets will be communicated to them directly by email this evening, more information can be found on our website at nlgrowlers.com/tickets. Fans who have not received ticketing information by noon on November 4th can contact the Growlers ticketing team at tickets@nlgrowlers.com or by telephone at (709) 999-2814.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and have the necessary NLVaxPass QR code and personal identification to ensure smooth entry due to the venue.

