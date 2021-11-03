Everblades Sign Vander Esch, Trade for McKay

November 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. -- Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Wednesday the signing of forward Dylan Vander Esch and the trade of Chris McKay from Toledo for forward Austin McIlmurray.

Vander Esch, a San Jose, Calif. Native, did not compete during the 2020-21 season. Most recently, he appeared in 31 games with the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers in 2019-20, recording eight goals and nine assists in 31 games. Earlier in the 2020-21 season, Vander Esch skated with two different clubs in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). He registered four goals and five points in seven games with the Fayetteville Marksmen, while also appearing in two contests with the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Previously, Vander Esch tallied 11 goals and four assists over 49 games with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits in 2018-19.

The SUNY-Potsdam alum began his professional career in 2017-18, collecting seven goals and nine assists in 12 games with the SPHL's Macon Mayhem, while also making his ECHL debut, appearing in one game with the Wheeling Nailers.

As a Potsdam Bear, Vander Esch skated in 100 games, scoring 62 goals and dishing out 39 assists. One of the university's all-time top players, Vander Esch ranks seventh all-time in career goals and 17th in career points, while also holding the school's career record of nine game-winning goals.

Chris McKay, a native of Edmonton, Alta., appeared in one game for the Walleye in 2021-22 and did not record any points. Last season, in 32 games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League, McKay picked up two assists. Before turning pro, McKay played four seasons at Rochester Institute of Technology, where he scored five goals and added 23 assists to go with 167 minutes in 123 career college games.

In three seasons with the Sherwood Park Crusaders of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, McKay appeared in 98 games, picking up eight goals, 30 assists and 204 penalty minutes.

McIlmurray appeared in two games for the Everblades this season. He did not register any points and was credited with four shots. The second-year pro out of Coral Springs, Fla. collected six goals, four assists and 12 penalty minutes in 22 games with Wichita of the ECHL in 2020-21. McIlmurray played four years of college hockey at Sacred Heart, tallying 45 goals, 41 assists and 86 penalty minutes in 137 games.

Previously, McIlmurray registered 27 goals, 34 assists and 35 penalty minutes in 57 games with the Coquitlam Express of the British Columbia Hockey League in 2015-16.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.