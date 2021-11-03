Cyclones Homestand Highlights: Nov 4-6

The Cincinnati Cyclones continue the 2021-22 ECHL season by welcoming the league's newest team, the Iowa Heartlanders, into town Thursday and Saturday.

THURSDAY: The Cyclones host the Iowa Heartlanders on $1 beers night, plus Pucks N Pups night, where fans can bring their dogs to the game! Puck drop is slated for 7:30, with doors opening an hour prior.

AWAY GAME FRIDAY: Cincinnati ventures out to Fort Wayne to take on the defending Kelly Cup Champion-Komets. Friday's game can be watched live with a FloHockey subscription, or listened to for free online at https://mixlr.com/cincinnati-cyclones/

SATURDAY: The 'Clones are back home for Fundraising Night when they host Iowa for the second time this week. Puck drop is at 7:30, with doors opening at 6:30.

DOWN THE ROAD:

Saturday kicks off a four game homestand for the Cyclones, and continues with action next week on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday!

