ECHL Transactions - November 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 3, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Alexis Gravel, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Antoine Bibeau, G assigned from Charlotte by Seattle

Add Eric Roy, D activated from reserve

Delete Ben Owen, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Peter Tischke, D assigned by Rochester

Delete Samuel Hunter, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Delete Austin McIlmurray, F traded to Toledo

Delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Connor Corcoran, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Add Blake Siebenaler, D returned from loan to Henderson

Delete D.J. King, D loaned to Grand Rapids

Greenville:

Add Lincoln Griffin, F activated from reserve

Delete Karch Bachman, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Delete Evan Wardley, D loaned to Syracuse

Kalamazoo:

Delete Max Humitz, F loaned to Grand Rapids

Orlando:

Delete Joseph Garreffa, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Rapid City:

Add David Tendeck, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona

Add Derek Perl, D activated from reserve

Delete Cole Kehler, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Tariq Hammond, D returned from loan to Henderson

Toledo:

Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve

Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/31)

Delete Chris McKay, D traded to Florida

Trois-Rivières:

Add Pierrick Dube, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jean-Francois David, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Nathan Larose, D recalled by San Diego

Delete Rob Mattison, G released as EBUG

Utah:

Add Austin Crossley, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Connor McDonald, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Wichita:

Add Christian Hausinger, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Carson Vance, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Alex Peters, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/30)

Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/31)

Worcester:

Add Charlie Spetz, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ross Olsson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete J.D. Dudek, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)

Delete Collin Adams, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)

Delete Karl Boudrias, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/28)

