ECHL Transactions - November 3
November 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 3, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Alexis Gravel, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Antoine Bibeau, G assigned from Charlotte by Seattle
Add Eric Roy, D activated from reserve
Delete Ben Owen, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Peter Tischke, D assigned by Rochester
Delete Samuel Hunter, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Delete Austin McIlmurray, F traded to Toledo
Delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Connor Corcoran, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Add Blake Siebenaler, D returned from loan to Henderson
Delete D.J. King, D loaned to Grand Rapids
Greenville:
Add Lincoln Griffin, F activated from reserve
Delete Karch Bachman, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Delete Evan Wardley, D loaned to Syracuse
Kalamazoo:
Delete Max Humitz, F loaned to Grand Rapids
Orlando:
Delete Joseph Garreffa, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Rapid City:
Add David Tendeck, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona
Add Derek Perl, D activated from reserve
Delete Cole Kehler, G placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Tariq Hammond, D returned from loan to Henderson
Toledo:
Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve
Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/31)
Delete Chris McKay, D traded to Florida
Trois-Rivières:
Add Pierrick Dube, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jean-Francois David, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Nathan Larose, D recalled by San Diego
Delete Rob Mattison, G released as EBUG
Utah:
Add Austin Crossley, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Connor McDonald, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)
Wichita:
Add Christian Hausinger, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Carson Vance, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Alex Peters, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/30)
Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/31)
Worcester:
Add Charlie Spetz, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ross Olsson, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete J.D. Dudek, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Repaci, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/23)
Delete Collin Adams, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/24)
Delete Karl Boudrias, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/28)
