Walleye Trade Chris McKay, Add Forward from Florida

November 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release









Forward Austin McIlmurray with the Florida Everblades

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye have acquired forward Austin McIlmurray (mick-ill-murr-ee) from the Florida Everblades in exchange for defenseman Chris McKay.

McIlmurray has appeared in two games so far this year for Florida, without picking up a point. The Coral Springs, Florida native made his pro debut last year with the Wichita Thunder, appearing in 22 games with six goals, four assists, and 12 penalty minutes. Prior to turning professional, the 25-year-old spent four years at Sacred Heart University. In 137 games, McIlmurray collected 86 points (45G, 41A) and 94 penalty minutes. As a senior, he was selected as an AHA First Team All-Star.

McKay appeared in just one game for the Walleye on October 23 at Kalamazoo. Toledo is in Indy tonight to take on the Fuel at 7 p.m.

