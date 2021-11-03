Idaho's Aksiantsiuk Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month
November 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Idaho Steelheads' forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for October.
Aksiantsiuk scored four goals, added five assists and was a +6 in five games during the opening month of the ECHL season.
The 20-year-old had at least two points in four of his five games in October. He posted three points (1g-2a) on Oct. 29 against Rapid City and scored a pair of goals on Oct.30 against the Rush, including the overtime game-winning goal just seven seconds into the extra session, which is tied as the fourth-quickest overtime goal in ECHL regular-season history.
Under a National Hockey League contract with Dallas, Aksiantsiuk leads the ECHL with nine points and is tied for third with four goals.
Prior to turning pro, Aksiantsiuk posted 78 points (33g-45a) in 58 games with Flint of the Ontario Hockey League in 2019-20.
Runner-Up: Keith Petruzzelli, Newfoundland (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .972 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Wyatt Ege (Cincinnati), Zach Berzolla (Jacksonville) Lukis Parik (Rapid City) and Cam Hausinger (Wheeling).
Images from this story
|
Idaho Steelheads forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 3, 2021
- Cyclones Homestand Highlights: Nov 4-6 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Idaho's Aksiantsiuk Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Booth Assigned to Maine, Gillies Loaned to Providence - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Hosts Rapid City on Friday, Saturday - Utah Grizzlies
- Tariq Hammond Returns to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lions Sign Forward Pierrick Dubé - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Newfoundland's Petruzzelli Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.