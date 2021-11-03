Idaho's Aksiantsiuk Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

November 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Idaho Steelheads forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk

(Idaho Steelheads) Idaho Steelheads forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk(Idaho Steelheads)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Idaho Steelheads' forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for October.

Aksiantsiuk scored four goals, added five assists and was a +6 in five games during the opening month of the ECHL season.

The 20-year-old had at least two points in four of his five games in October. He posted three points (1g-2a) on Oct. 29 against Rapid City and scored a pair of goals on Oct.30 against the Rush, including the overtime game-winning goal just seven seconds into the extra session, which is tied as the fourth-quickest overtime goal in ECHL regular-season history.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Dallas, Aksiantsiuk leads the ECHL with nine points and is tied for third with four goals.

Prior to turning pro, Aksiantsiuk posted 78 points (33g-45a) in 58 games with Flint of the Ontario Hockey League in 2019-20.

Runner-Up: Keith Petruzzelli, Newfoundland (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .972 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Wyatt Ege (Cincinnati), Zach Berzolla (Jacksonville) Lukis Parik (Rapid City) and Cam Hausinger (Wheeling).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.